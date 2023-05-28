A retired U.S. Army officer and decorated combat veteran will speak at a Memorial Day ceremony, 9:30-10:30 a.m., Monday, May 29 at Gilbert Civic Center’s lawn, 50 E. Civic Center Drive.
People can help by signing up at justserve.org to clean up the venue after the ceremony.
Tom Eisiminger served in the Army’s Field Artillery during Desert Shield/Desert Storm and retired in 2005 as a lieutenant colonel.
The Persian Gulf War was waged in 1990-91 to defend Saudi Arabia after Iraq invaded Kuwait. The Arab emirate was liberated at a cost of 96 U.S. soldiers killed in action, two died of wounds and 105 non-hostile deaths.
In his 20-plus years of military service, Eisiminger held numerous leadership positions from platoon to battalion command.
He managed the largest geographically dispersed Army Recruiting Battalion responsible for operations in SW Washington, Oregon, Northern California, Hawaii, Korea, Japan, Guam, American Samoa, Commonwealth of the Northern Marianas Islands, and the Freely Associated States of the Republic of the Marshall Island, Republic of Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia.
He twice earned awards as top recruiting unit in the Army.
Eisiminger was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame Society in 2018. He’s also an Honorary Kentucky Colonel.
He is a veteran’s advocate and serves as the president of the Veterans Medical Leadership Council.
The council supports Valley veterans who have a need that cannot be legally addressed by the Veterans Administration, the state and any other federal and state offices.
He also is chairman of the Southwest Region MedTech Veterans Program, which prepares veterans for jobs at life-science companies.
He raised over $7 million when he was president of the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team, which plays against able-bodied teams in exhibition games, funding medical research exploring causes of maladies impacting military amputees.
He also was on the board of directors for the Horse Rhythm Foundation in Glendale, which uses horses to help veterans and first responders heal.
He is currently the president & CEO of Regenesis Biomedical, a medical device company.
Eisiminger has a bachelor’s of science degree from the U. S. Military Academy at West Point and earned a master’s National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, and a master’s of business administration from Marylhurst University in Portland, Oregon.
Eisiminger also is a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the American Legion, and the Disabled American Veterans.
The Town of Gilbert also at 7 p.m. Memorial Day will light its Water Tower red, white and blue in the Heritage District, 45 W. Page Ave.
The town this year also launched its Military Tribute Banner Program, honoring current and past service members.
Residents paid $130 for a full color banner that included the honoree’s photo, service branch, rank, service dates, family name that will be displayed in Gilbert’s downtown Heritage District during the months of May for Memorial Day – May 1-June 5 – and from mid-October to mid-November for Veterans Day.
Gilbert Memorial Park Cemetery and Funeral Home also on that day is hosting an event, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., 2100 E. Queen Creek Road.
Flags will be placed at each military grave and Memorial Day educational story boards will be placed around the park.
Hot dogs, lemonade and ice cream treats will be served. Kids 12 and younger will get the chance to win $50 in a coloring contest.
The national holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, is to commemorate those who lost their lives while in service to the United States Armed Forces.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs, over 41 million men and women served during wartime and over 1 million died in service since the American Revolution, which does not include the Global War on Terror.