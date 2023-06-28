Gilbert records 2 more homicides this year

Back-to-back murders in Gilbert early Father’s Day shocked residents, who questioned the safety of their town.
An 18-year-old man was fatally shot at a house party and a 22-year-old man was fatally stabbed less than 2 miles away in the Heritage District within an hour of each other June 18.
The unrelated and separate incidents resulted in arrests by Gilbert Police a few days later.
The June 18 slayings brought to four the number of homicides in Gilbert so far this year.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, there were two cases reported by Gilbert Police for 2023. Those two cases involve fatal motor vehicle accidents in February and May that a department spokeswoman said are still under investigation.
DPS collects data from participating agencies on a monthly basis.
Homicide is defined by DPS as the willful (non-negligent) killing of one human being by another but the agency also counts fatal motor vehicle accidents involving suspected criminal conduct, like drunk driving.
The June 18 killings caused a stir on social media. “Guess Gilbert is not so safe any more,” a man wrote while another commented, “Been here 7 years it’s getting worse and worse by day.”
And a woman questioned, “What is happening in our town?! This is scary.”
This prompted Police Chief Michael Soelberg to issue a statement Thursday to allay concerns.
“The Gilbert Police Department is dedicated to ensuring the safety and well-being of every resident,” Soelberg said. “I want to reassure our residents that, even as it grows, Gilbert remains a safe community for all.
“Based on 2021 crime data, Gilbert is the 5th safest city out of the 100 largest cities in the country. As of May 2023, crime is down 6% compared to this time in 2022. These statistics reflect our unwavering commitment to maintaining Gilbert’s sense of community and safety now and into the future.”
In the June 18 homicides, the first victim was Jacob Levi Carlson, 18.
According to police, officers responded to a shooting call about 12:06 a.m. in the 100 block of West Moore Avenue. They found Carlson with gunshot injuries to the chest and upper torso.
He was transported to a hospital where he died of his injuries. Police said Carlson was shot after an altercation in the backyard of a small house party.
According to people on social media, Carlson just graduated from Mesquite High School.
“Jacob was my son’s best friend,” a woman wrote on social media. “They just graduated… he was a great kid and deserved more than this and we are all devastated!!”
Police arrested a juvenile on Monday for Carlson’s death. Because the suspect is younger than 18, police would not release the suspect’s identity.
A little over an hour after the shooting, police at 1:16 a.m. responded to a parking lot on the southwest corner of Ash Street and Vaughn Avenue and found Isaiah Christian Panez with multiple stab wounds.
According to police, Panez was stabbed after an altercation with an unidentified man. Panez was transported to the hospital, where he later died of his injuries.
A man on social media said Panez, who was his cousin, “was walking when he seen individuals fighting with a female, he attempted to intervene and was stabbed…so sad he was a good kid.”
And a woman wrote, “The victim is my friend’s son. He was protecting someone and died a hero.”
Panez’s girlfriend reportedly said the couple had just left a bar when a fight ensued with three men.
Police announced on June 20 that 36-year-old Dennis Fernando Pacheco was arrested for charges “related to his alleged involvement in the stabbing.”
According to his Facebook page, Panez lived in Maricopa and was from Chandler. A celebration of life and burial for Panez were scheduled for yesterday, June 24.
His aunt set up a Gofundme.com, which raised $24,680 by last Thursday. She noted that Panez was the only son of her sister and brother-in-law.
Panez’s mother wrote on her son’s online obituary that she couldn’t believe that he was gone. “I love you so much son,” she said. “My heart is so broken but don’t worry I’ll help your Daddy as much as I can as well as your sisters you so loved to prank and joke with all the time.
“I got them OK, I’ll do all I can to bring comfort to them and remind them to smile and to laugh because you wouldn’t have it any other way. I love you my big baby boy!”