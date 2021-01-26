Gilbert Realtor Mindy Jones Nevarez saw a need for teens in Chandler – and rallied local businesses to fill it.
And last week, teens who consider ICAN’s nationally accredited teen center their second home got to see the fruit of her efforts.
Nevarez, owner of the real estate team Amy Jones Group, saw a chance to give back after a recent visit to showcase the center in a Facebook live video.
“I left ICAN with the feeling that we needed to give it some love. Turns out, their own renovation plans were stalled by lack of funding,” she said.
The Amy Jones Group partnered with businesses to update the center to better serve the up to 150 at-risk kids who use it daily.
Those businesses included Fidelity National Title, Complete Home Renovations, IronDrive, Elite Shutters and Blinds, Fairway Independent Mortgage and Spice Up Your Home.
Teens helped clear the room and then Nevarez’s group turned it into a vibrant new space.
Her volunteers marked a MLK Day of Service by installing new Chromebooks, TVs, furniture, flooring and other amenities at the ICAN Teen Center.
“We’re lucky to partner with local businesses who love giving back, and who understand what we do to foster our community – our home – will come back tenfold,” Nevarez said.
“We hope the teens who use the space to get homework help and as a safe haven where they can develop healthy life skills feel this support in their new space.”
ICAN creates programs to tackle substance abuse, gang involvement and support the teens’ families. Seven out of 10 teens who visit the center live in extreme poverty, four will go to bed hungry tonight and two will be gang affiliated by age 12.
She noted that as the pandemic continues, the upgraded space will enable ICAN “to positively impact the lives of even more teens and their families.”
Nevarez agreed.
“We are so grateful for the support that ICAN provides to our kids and wanted to find a special way to give back to them and our future generations. We hope the work we do will inspire others to keep their eyes open for how they can help someone else,” she said.
Nevarez had visited the ICAN Youth Center last month for The Amy Jones Group’s “Live Love Local” series, a video series that features businesses within the Southeast Valley.
IronDrive, a family business offering quality flooring installations, prepped the floors. Complete Home Renovations, a one-stop-shop for repairs and home-remodeling services, put in new vinyl flooring, painted, and assisted with any additional repairs.
Elite Shutters and Blinds, a full-service window covering company, provided new window coverings. Fairway Independent Mortgage, a Top 10 ranked national mortgage lender, purchased new technology for the room and a fridge. The Amy Jones Group, in partnership with Fidelity National Title, which provides title insurance and other real estate-related products and services, purchased new furniture, including couches, conference tables, storage and desks.
The final decor pieces were donated by Spice Up Your Home, a Chandler-based furniture and staging store.
“This project will help ICAN continue its mission of giving teens a safe place to go after school that not only keeps them off the streets and out of trouble but teaches them real-life skills that encourage academic success and career development,” an ICAN spokeswoman said.
The Amy Jones Group of Keller Williams Integrity First is an all-female company of real estate professionals that has helped thousands of families buy and sell homes. For more
Information: amyjonesgroup.com and icanaz.org.