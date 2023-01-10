Gilbert ready for 2 new town projects

Now that its Town Hall has a new look, the next major project on the books for Gilbert is a remodel and expansion of the Public Safety Building on Civic Center Drive.
Work is expected to begin in February to redo the Police Dispatch Center and the Emergency Operations Center or EOC, where key officials gather to coordinate response and recovery efforts.
The additional room and upgrades are needed to meet the needs of a growing town expected to reach build-out in 2030 with an estimated 330,000 residents.
Council in December approved change-orders for both, bumping up the budget for the dispatch center to $19.7 million and to $7.8 million for the EOC, according to police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco.
The original estimate for the dispatch center project was $8 million.
According to Carruso, the planning for the dispatch expansion revealed that the original scope of the project had increased based on the needs determined by all departments involved. Same goes with the EOC renovation, she added.
“The high rise in costs associated with materials and construction, are all factors that led to the increase in costs associated with both projects,” Carruso said.
During the remodeling, people can still get help from the Youth and Adult Resources, “which will still have the same level of services available to our community members through virtual sessions,” Carruso said.
The 4,400-square-foot dispatch center, located on the second floor of the Public Safety Building, will be expanded to 10,000 square feet to accomodate for five more dispatch stations and four additional spaces for future growth. Currently there are 15 stations.
The remodeled space also will include a training center equipped with the essential technology to instruct dispatchers.
Part of the project scope includes remodeling 51,000 square feet on the first floor of the Police Department for administrators who will be displaced by the expansion of the dispatch center.
Additionally, the first floor of the adjacent court building will be remodeled to accommodate more police personnel and the youth and family counseling service, which will be uprooted by the dispatch expansion.
The remodeling of the dispatch center is expected to be completed in February 2024, Carruso said.
For the EOC, plans are to move it from the second floor of the Public Safety Building to the first floor. The relocation will allow for the expansion of the center to accommodate 59 employees, up from the current capacity of 24.
The work on EOC is expected to be completed in October 2023, according to Carruso.