Gilbert resident Lynette Carrington has been named as an associate board member for the Chandler International Film Festival and chair of its screening and judging committee.
The long-time media professional comes in at a time when preparations already are underway for the fifth annual fest Jan. 21-24.
Carrington has worked as a producer, movie unit and entertainment publicist, casting director and a location scout and has worked with local, national and global media since 2005.
“Lynette Carrington has been a valuable friend to the Chandler International Film Festival since its first year,” said festival founder and President Mitesh Patel. “We are excited to be able to officially bring her onto our board and continue to grow our festival in meaningful ways with her assistance.”
Carrington said she’s seen first-hand the work Patel has put into an event that “attracts talented filmmakers and industry decision makers from around the globe.”
“The festival’s mission of diversity and inclusion in film is admirable,” she said.
The Chandler International Film Festival began in 2016 with the goal of showcasing films from around the world and is one of the fastest-growing events of its kind Arizona.
“It is dedicated to uniting the community through film - whether someone is a filmmaker or a casual viewer,” Patel said.
Next January it will be showcasing more than 150 films from six continents and 35 countries.