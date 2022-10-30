It’s hard finding good help these days.
Just ask Gilbert Public Schools – or any other Valley district, for that matter.
With numerous positions of all kinds vacant, GPS has high hopes for its job fair 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Highland High School, 4301 E. Guadalupe Road.
“Drop-in and meet our school and department staff,” said district spokeswoman Dawn Antestenis. “Applicants will have the opportunity to interview on-site for full and part-time positions.”
GPS is looking for: Available positions include, but are not limited to K-12 teachers, special education teachers, social workers, paraprofessionals, bus and van drivers, bus monitors, nutrition workers, classroom support staff, operations and grounds, before- and after-school staff, community education staff, preschool leaders and staff.
Gilbert Public Schools, the seventh largest public school district in Arizona with 39 schools serving 33,000 students, says it’s offering “competitive compensation and benefits packages.”
The starting teacher salary is $52,000. Teachers graduating in December 2022 are encouraged to apply and paid student-teaching internship opportunities are also available.
“GPS offers supportive work environments and regular professional development opportunities,” Antestenis added.
Learn more about job openings at gilbertschools.net/jobs or email certified@gilbertschools.net.