Protesters stomped on, spray painted and burned flags of opposing parties at a gathering on the corner of Gilbert and Warner roads Oct. 1.
The pro-police supporters and Black Lives Matter supporters lined up on sidewalks that were barricaded from the street at about 5:30 p.m.
The two parties show up every Thursday night to demonstrate their respective support for police and the Black Lives Matter Movement.
On Oct. 1, the two sides stood across from each other as usual – divided by an ongoing flow of traffic and Gilbert police officers – as they waved flags and yelled insults.
The pro-police supporters wore bright red and blue colors and many were decked out in Trump spirit wear as they chanted “Four more years,” “West is best,” “All lives matter” and “Donald Trump.”
On the other side, Black Lives Matter supporters wore black, waved their own flags and held various homemade posters as they shouted obscenities against Trump and the American flag.
Both sides had people who were armed and both sides defaced the other group’s flags.
One Gilbert man, who declined to give his name, repeatedly stomped on a Black Lives Matter flag as he gave a thumbs up sign to the Black Lives Matter supporters watching.
He said Black Lives Matter supporters dishonored the American flag first in a previous gathering.
“I want to support my community and I’m just sending a message,” he said.
Then a Black Lives Matter supporter, a Queen Creek resident and student at Rio Salado Community College, burned an American flag. He, too, would only give his first name.
As a larger American flag burned in the street, he leaned over the barricade and dipped a miniature American flag into the flames, then waved it briefly before letting it fall to the ground as pro-police supporters watched.
“I burnt the American flag. I’m burning the flag because I don’t stand with it and it doesn’t represent me,” he said. “The state of our country is really sad to me. These systems are currently oppressing people of color.”
Throughout the rest of the night, multiple tarnished flags appeared on either side of the gathering.
A Black Lives Matter flag spray painted over in red lay in the dirt on the pro-police side while an American flag was spray-painted black and draped over the street barricade.
A Mesa couple, who identified themselves only as Ed and Suzanne said they have shown up at three of the Gilbert protests “just to support the bridge of blue.”
The couple said they had multiple relatives in law enforcement.
“There is no other country in the world with the economy and freedom that we have. I support our constitution,” Ed said.
Both sides used megaphones to shout messages back and forth.
Dakota Prescavage, a Black Lives Matter supporter who has been to the last 10 gatherings said that, overall, the gatherings are peaceful. He admitted that it was normal for insults to be yelled back and forth throughout the night.
“I’ve heard it from both sides yes, but it’s not uncommon,” Prescavage said.
An unidentified police officer said the gatherings do not turn physically violent often.
Gilbert Police stationed an equal number of officers on both sides of the street to ensure that neither side approaches or harms the other, the officer said.
The officer mentioned that both groups appeared to be loosely organized and that the police presence was there for safety reasons. Officers were not to interfere with either side unless a crime is committed he said.
Three arrests were made at a gathering on the same corners Aug. 20. Those arrested were charged separately. One with criminal damage, one with disorderly conduct and a third who was arrested later for punching two others during the event.
“It’s very dangerous sometimes in a large group,” said a Mesa resident who identifies as a patriot and was the first pro-police supporter to show up on the corner.
“We’re helping to establish that Gilbert PD has people to support them,” he said, gesturing to his handgun and a truck decked out in American and blue line supporter flags.
He and his friends attend the weekly gatherings together, calling themselves the “Trucker Boys” he said.
The Gilbert gatherings started in June by the East Valley Blue Liners organization and quickly caught the attention of various other groups and residents in the area.