Given the current economic situation and the uncertainty surrounding the future, Gilbert Town Council will hold off going to voters this November with a $465 million transportation and infrastructure bond.
Instead, an ad hoc Citizens Transportation Task Force recommended Gilbert put the bond on the Nov. 2, 2021 ballot. Council would take a formal vote in June 2021 to do so.
Postponing the bond election would delay project design by six months, which is not a significant impact, Public Works Director Jessica Marlow told the Council at last Thursday’s financial retreat.
The planned all-day retreat hit a snag shortly after the lunch break when the WebEx system crashed across the West Coast while the Council was almost half way through the agenda items. The Council was scheduled to finish its retreat at 8 a.m. Wednesday, April 22.
Town Manager Patrick Banger said staff will take a deep-dive into COVID-19’s impact to Gilbert’s fiscal year 2021 budget at this Tuesday’s regular Council meeting.
The retreat’s topics last week included the bond, future public safety needs and long-term infrastructure needs of town assets. Council was in the middle of a discussion on challenges with the North Water Treatment Plant when the retreat abruptly stopped.
The town’s funding for its transportation projects come from a combination of sources, including Proposition 400 funds, the Highway User Revenue Fund, town enterprise funds and bonds.
Proposition 400, a statewide half-cent sales tax earmarked for transportation, and bond monies make up a big chunk of the town’s funding for transportation projects, Marlow said.
The $465 million bond would cover roughly 85 percent of the cost for the 43 proposed transportation and infrastructure projects over a decade, she added.
The projects – which include new construction, reconstruction and technology needs – have not been specified but could include a bridge connecting Ocotillo Road over the regional park.
“Without bonds, our transportation improvement and expansion essentially stop,” she said. “The goal of the bond is to maintain Gilbert’s long-term sustainability and quality of life.”
Voters last approved a transportation bond in 2007 and since then Gilbert’s population has grown 44 percent to approximately 260,000 residents with an anticipated population of 330,000 at build-out, according to Marlow. From 2001-07, voters passed four transportation bonds totaling $360 million.
Ease of travel, street repair and traffic flow are top concerns among residents, Marlow said.
Sarah Murley, a consultant, said the economic impact of the proposed bond totaled $575 million total with over 3,500 jobs for the town during the 10-year period.
Every $1 million spent on transportation infrastructure support nine jobs and $485,000 in labor income in Gilbert during construction, she said.
Marlow noted the bond “may help pull us up out of the current economic slump.”
Management and Budget Director Kelly Pfost said the secondary property tax rate, used to pay off bond debt, would remain the same if voters approve the measure. Old bond debt is being paid off each year and the new bond debt would take its place.
So, for a $270,000 home in Gilbert with the current 99 cents-per-$100 of assessed value, the secondary property tax impact is $267.
“With the new bond it’s still $267 a year plus new street projects,” she said.
Councilwoman Aimee Yentes said she supported the bond going forward, stating “I think it is necessary.”
She voiced concerns about projects for multimodal transportation such as scooters, saying she wanted more details and didn’t want to do long-term investment in an area that is constantly changing.
Councilman Jared Taylor said it was wise to defer the bond to next year and suggested “skinny bonds” instead of trying to go for the entire package at once.
Perhaps, he said, the town can prioritize the projects and break up the bond into smaller ones.
Police Chief Michael Soelberg also updated Council on two proposed projects – a family advocacy center to help adult and children crime and the expansion of the police dispatch center. The center was first broached in the Council’s spring retreat last year.
Crimes that would be investigated through the advocacy center include sexual assault, sexual abuse, child abuse or neglect, strangulation, domestic violence and those involving vulnerable adults.
Currently, Gilbert police uses the advocacy centers in Mesa and Chandler and hospitals for victims’ forensic exams.
The downside of not having a center means the victims are often re-traumatized as they are interviewed numerous times separately by health care providers, police and prosecutors, according to the chief.
Having a multidisciplinary team that includes law enforcement, Department of Child Safety, the prosecutor’s office, mental health, victim advocates and counselors under one roof would help victims and help in more successful prosecutions, the chief said.
Soelberg cited a study that showed of the 58 percent of people who report a serious crime to police, only 9 percent get assistance.
The advocacy center would improve victim services, improve workload capacity and increase detectives’ efficiency, he added.
From 2015-19 with the population growth in town, police has seen an increase in domestic violence and sexual assault cases.
The department saw a 57.8 percent increase in sex crimes against adults and a 33.3 percent increase of child sex crimes, Soelberg said.
In domestic violence, there was a 23.2 percent increase in child abuse and 29.7 percent increase in adult abuse, he added.
He recommended building the 19,300-square-foot center on town-owned vacant land adjacent to the public safety building. The estimated cost of the center was $16.4 million, he said.
“Victim advocacy is very, very important,” Taylor said. “Many times they are left out in the cold.”
The chief said the department would continue partnering with nonprofits such as Winged Hope that provides advocacy for free for the department in an effort to lessen costs.
Jessica Nicely, CEO and founder, said Winged Hope also would help provide furnishings for the center and provide assistance where the town could not.
Yentes said $16.4 million for a 19,000-square-foot building worked out to $850 a square foot, which was high.
The chief noted that the building would just not include but would house medical exam rooms with special equipment, interview room, private counseling area and a waiting room for families.
Mayor Jenn Daniels said the town’s capital improvement projects include a possible crime lab in the distant future for Gilbert and questioned if police would build such a facility at the proposed site, which is much larger than what the advocacy center would need.
Soelberg said he expected to bring an update on the lab to the Council in June.
Soelberg also presented the need to expand the department’s dispatch center.
Currently dispatch is running out of room to handle the call volume that comes with population growth. He said three dispatch terminals are to be added in fiscal year 2021 that would take away a break room and training space.
He proposed the department take space in the Municipal Court building currently occupied by Highland Justice Court.
He explained the justice court was leasing in the building and was scheduled to relocate elsewhere in July 2021. Additionally, space reserved for Motor Vehicle Services but never used would give the department a total of 5,000 square feet, according to Soelberg, who estimated the expansion project to cost $7.9 million.
Soelberg requested the funding for both projects be included in the proposed bond election for November 2021.
“As we draw closer to that time frame, the Council will consider whether or not to combine this question with the transportation bond question,” spokeswoman Jessica Bautista said.