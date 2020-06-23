A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to raise money for the family of a man found murdered inside his Gilbert business.
Police reported that Nicholas Cordova, 40, of Scottsdale, was found dead May 27 inside Gilbert Air, Heating and Cooling at 511 W. Guadalupe Road.
Police didn’t report the death until recently when they needed the public’s help in finding two suspects last seen near Cooper and Guadalupe roads.
One suspect, caught on a gas station surveillance video, is described as a Hispanic or Native American man approximately 5’8” tall, with a heavy-set build, according to a news release. To view the video footage, go to gilbertaz.box.com/s/vk9b1qsv8p4ea2x7693tkbg7iwdldgqj
Police said based on its investigation, the case was an isolated incident.
When asked if robbery was a motive in Cordova’s death, a police spokeswoman said all the information about the case that could be shared was in the release.
One donor on the GoFundMe site said Cordova was a son-in-law of one of his close friends and that the victim was “murdered over a business deal.”
As of last week, over 600 people donated $60,870 toward the $75,000 goal.
Cordova was well thought of and loved by his family, friends and even customers.
One donor on the GoFundMe site wrote that he was a customer that purchased new air conditioning units from Gilbert Air before Cordova took it over in 2018.
He said he ran into difficulties with one of the units and the manufacturer was no help in fixing the problem but that Cordova “came to the rescue” and fixed the issue without charge.
“He could have ignored our problems but he did the moral thing, the honest thing and over months of hard work he fixed the issue,” the man said. “Nick was the best. One of the nicest, honest, hardworking individuals I have met. Our world has lost a great person.”
Cordova’s wife, Alysha, on her Facebook page notified family and friends what had happened the day after his death.
“Yesterday evening our beloved Nick was brutally attacked and killed while ending another hard day of work. I have no words to describe the gut wrenching pain my family is feeling,” she wrote. “Please keep us in your thoughts and prayers.”
Alysha Cordova later wrote that she had been watching the surveillance video of one of the suspects over and over again.
“What a low life of a man,” she said. “His hunched over nonchalant walk in and out of the gas station. A carefree look on his face as if he didn’t just murder my husband in cold blood. This monster needs to be caught.”
Both she and her mother-in-law Theresa Cordova on social media have been asking for the public’s help in finding the suspects.
Cordova also leaves behind two young children, Cruize, 7, and Capri, 5.
Cordova was born in Scottsdale and graduated from Chandler High School in 1998, according to his obituary.
An avid football player and high school wrestler, Cordova worked as a personal trainer for a number of years before transitioning to work in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning and eventually purchased Gilbert Air.
He was a man of great faith who put his family first and doted on his children. He liked working on his vehicles and also had a passion for camping, boat trips to the lake, and day trips out riding in the desert.
“Although he was notorious for being pokey or always being late, Nick never said ‘no’ to his family and friends and was always willing to work evenings and weekends to help them out,” according to his obit.
To donate, go to gofundme.com/f/in-memory-of-nick-cordova.
Anyone with information about Cordova’s death is urged to call Gilbert Police at 480-503-6500 or call Silent Witness 480-WITNESS.