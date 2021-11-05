Former Maricopa County Attorney Rick Romley is the headliner for Gilbert Police’s inaugural series educating the public about its agency.
“Get To Know Gilbert Police” – free and open to the public – kicks off its event Nov. 6 with a focus on veterans.
“Each quarter we will feature a different focus topic pertaining to the Gilbert community,” said department spokesman Paul Alaniz. “We are excited to be to be featuring the veterans in our community.”
The event will focus on how law enforcement, courts and health providers work together to help veterans diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder or PTSD, according to Alaniz.
An hour-long panel discussion begins at 10 a.m. featuring Romley and includes Gilbert police officers, representatives from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and the Gilbert Veterans Advisory Board talking about resources that are available for those with PTSD.
Romley served four terms as county attorney overseeing one of the largest prosecuting attorney’s offices in the nation. He also is a decorated Vietnam War veteran who lost both his legs above the knee to a land mine.
The Scottsdale resident was inducted into the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in 2007 and since leaving office started his own firm, which specializes in strategic consulting, issues resolution and legal representation for clients such as former Secretary of Veterans Affairs James Nicholson.
Before the panel discussion from 9-10 a.m., Mopar Car Club, a nonprofit comprised of veterans and car enthusiasts will bring its collections of vehicles for the public to view. Also, several veterans groups are expected to have information booths set up near the car show.
“It’s absolutely fantastic that Gilbert Police is doing something like this,” said Dave Rosenfeld, vice chairman of the town’s Veterans Advisory Board. “I’ve never lived anywhere where a police department has reached out to the veterans community and want to connect.”
Although he doesn’t have hard numbers, he’s been told that the town is home to about 25,000 veterans, said Rosenfeld, a 22-year U.S. Army veteran.
“This is absolutely the most important part for me,” said Rosenfeld, who is one of the scheduled speakers at the event; “it is about making sure that those who have served in whatever capacity they’ve served that there are resources available to them, whether it’s a situation that they’re having a hard time making a mortgage payment, don’t know how to connect to VA medical programs or need a private residence adjusted because of a medical condition.”
According to Alaniz, the free event is open to anyone in the community looking to learn more about the collaboration that takes place to help veterans and those experiencing post-traumatic stress.
If you go:
What: Get To Know Gilbert Police event
When: 9-10 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 6
Where: Gilbert Public Safety Training Facility, 6860 S. Power Road