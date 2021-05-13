A developer’s proposal to build 21 two-story homes on a 3.54-acre infill lot near the southwest corner of Greenfield and Elliot roads left the Planning Commission divided last week.
The developer of the proposed Cottage Lane, which is surrounded by homes in the Finley Farms community, is seeking to increase the land’s density from 3.5-5 residential units per acre to 5-8 dwelling units per acre for the project.
“Twenty-one homes seem to me to be an awful lot,” Vice Chairman Jan Simon said at Wednesday’s study session. “My initial thought is they packed way too many homes in a small space. I feel this is a stretch for me. I have serious heartburn with the number of homes on the spot.”
Residents gave input at two neighborhood meetings, Principal Planner Amy Temes said.
She said concerns included loss of privacy, increased traffic and density. Eighteen single-story homes in the Manor at Finley Farms surround the site.
Temes said the developer has offered to plant trees in the back and side yards and limit the number of windows that face into the neighbors’ backyards. The developer also is willing to raise the existing block wall of neighboring homes to give more privacy.
Temes added that staff determined the 21 lots would not increase traffic to require a study.
Commissioner William Fay said he’s not concerned with the homes being two stories high because the developer is allowed that under the current zoning nor is he concerned with the traffic from 21 homes.
“It comes down to density,” he said. “To me, it’s packed in and not compatible with the surrounding neighborhood.”
Commissioner Noah Mundt also was concerned with the density and asked if it was possible to look for more ways to buffer the proposed homes from existing ones.
“It’s too dense and not the right product for the site,” Commissioner Tyler Jones said. “It’s too crammed in my opinion.”
Commissioner Brian Andersen said he didn’t have an issue with the density, saying “it’s only 21 homes.”
He said the developer could have packed more homes on the site but was trying to be sensitive to neighbors.
Commissioner David Blaser was also fine with the proposed density.
“These small parcels, what else can you do with these small parcels,” he said, adding he was concerned with the ratio in that three existing homes back up to one lot in the proposed subdivision.
“They’ve done a great job trying to get as many lots as to make sense on the property,” Chairman Carl Bloomfield said. “I like the product and I think they coordinated with the neighbors.”
He said land costs are much higher now than when the Finley Farms community was built 20 years ago and the proposed development has to be economically feasible for the developer.
It was unclear when the developer’s request for a rezone and General Plan amendment will come to the Commission for a formal vote.
The Commission also heard a presentation of the Lamb Lane development, which has changed significantly.
Because of opposition from the adjacent Ashland Ranch neighborhood, the developer redesigned the project proposed at Ray Road and Val Vista Drive.
Instead of the original 41 multi-family rental units, the developer is now proposing to build 18 one- and two-story single-family homes on the 5 acres. The community would be gated and have two amenity areas, according to senior planner Stephanie Bubenheim.
She said two neighborhood meeting were held in February to present the new project and Ashland Ranch residents are now in support.
“I really like the direction the project is taking,” Bloomfield said. “It’s a testimony to the neighbors.”
Jones called the redesign an “awesome case study” and kudos to the applicant, staff and neighbors to find a solution.
Fay noted there are fewer amenities with the new redesign but the project passes muster and “if it came with an ask today, I would support it.”