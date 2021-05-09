A proposal to build a 68-foot-tall building that would exceed the Heritage District’s height restrictions by 13 feet was shot down last week.
The Planning Commission voted 6-1 Wednesday to recommend Town Council reject the Brundrett Family’s request to put a four-story multi-use building on three vacant parcels near the southwest corner of Gilbert Road and Page Avenue, near the Water Tower.
Council is scheduled to make the final decision May 18.
“I don’t think I can support the height increase for this,” said Commissioner Brian Andersen, who moved for denial. “The main reason is that 68 feet wedged in between two one-story buildings on each side on Gilbert Road, I don’t think it’s going to look appropriate.”
The Brundretts want to build the project on a 0.365-acre infill site between their furniture store and the Farmhouse Restaurant.
The project includes restaurants on the ground floor, two floors of offices and amenities like a rooftop bar.
Town staff is requiring that the building have a minimum of three trees for each second-floor balcony and a minimum of six trees on the fourth-floor rooftop. The trees can’t exceed 20 feet tall when mature.
Andersen, however, raised concerns with the trees. He wondered if they could rain down like spears on pedestrians during a strong monsoon wind.
Andersen also said that although there are two buildings exceeding the height limit – the town-owned university building at 68’8” and the 64-foot Collab building, they are both off the Gilbert corridor.
“For this particular lot, I know exactly where it is,” said Andersen, an architect who lives near downtown and spends a lot of time in the Heritage District.
“I drive by it every day and it’s a real narrow lot. To wedge in a 68-foot-tall building into that little lot, it’s really going to seem out of place.”
“I don’t see any reason why the applicant can not design another fantastic-looking building to fit in with the height requirement,” he said.
Three people spoke against the project at the meeting, noting the importance of adhering to the Redevelopment Plan and the Heritage District design guidelines, which govern development in the area.
Mary Ellen Fresquez, who served on the town’s Redevelopment Committee for 12 years, said both documents are relatively new and during the stakeholder meetings in forming them, she had never heard anyone arguing for buildings taller than 55 feet.
“Maintaining the sight line to the iconic Water Tower is very important,” Fresquez said.
She suggested the Town think outside of the box and do a land swap with the Brundretts and instead place the “beautiful” building at the northwest corner of Gilbert and Elliot roads, the entry point of the Heritage District.
Susan Pasternack, the HOA president of the nearby Grove neighborhood, said residents regularly walk and bike to the downtown and that the view of the Water Tower is important to them.
She said the proposed building would block the tower and is out of character for the area.
Architect Peter Koliopoulos, president of Circle West Architects, explained the additional height would house mechanical equipment on the roof.
In talking with the Brundretts, it was decided to create something fun and unique that would allow people to enjoy the town’s views on the roof, Koliopoulos said.
“We believe this building will define Gilbert Road in a strong way,” he said, adding no business or pedestrian view of the Water Tower would be negatively impacted.
He also addressed previous concerns that the renderings did not truly show the impact of the building on the Water Tower.
He said the renderings are “exact and accurate” with the view and are not “enhanced or exaggerated.”
Chairman Carl Bloomfield asked if the 16-foot-tall floors could be shortened.
Koliopoulos responded the Brundretts want Class A office tenants, which determine the floor’s height.
Andersen said there are already Class A tenants in the Heritage District and they are housed in buildings that don’t go above 55 feet, such as Culinary Dropout, O.H.S.O. and Postino.
Koliopoulos said his firm is the architect for Culinary Dropout and that all the businesses Andersen mentioned are in single-story buildings.
Even then, the height of Culinary Dropout is well above 18 feet, he added.
A mixed-use building where uses are stacked vertically requires enough clearance for the plumbing and mechanical hardware, such as ducts, Koliopoulos said.
The commissioners liked the building’s design but expressed concern with the proposed height.
“I think this building is awesome,” Commissioner Noah Mundt said. “It’s really cool.”
However, he didn’t see a compelling reason to justify allowing the building to go above the height limit and said he would be amiss if he did not follow the plans set for the Heritage District.
Commissioner Tyler Jones said he loved the design but it wasn’t the right time for the project.
Perhaps in 10 years, the height may not be a big ask but next to the adjacent uses there now, he didn’t see a reason to approve a taller building, he said.
Vice Chairman Jan Simon, who was the only one who voted against the denial, said it was a difficult decision for him.
“This property and design are quite incredible,” Simon said. “I think this development is warranted at this point. We are going to see height in the Heritage District.”
Bloomfield said he believed height increases can be done but gradually in the downtown and pointed to Building 313.
Building 313, which has a rooftop restaurant and bar, is the tallest building in the immediate area on Gilbert Road at 55 feet tall and three stories.
Bloomfield also wrestled with his decision, noting that both staff and the Redevelopment Committee, the gatekeeper and visionaries for the Heritage District, supported the proposal. The committee voted 3-2 in April to recommend approval of the increased height.