Gilbert Parks and Recreation Department’s inaugural Independence Day bash at Gilbert Regional Park was a, well, sparkling success.
“I’ve been working with the town for 20 years and I’ve been doing special events for 10 years, this was definitely the largest event that I have work and quite a spectacle to see for sure,” said Mike Leppert, senior town recreation coordinator.
Equipped with an amphitheater, playground, splash pad and a lake for recreational fishing, Gilbert Regional Park was designed for thousands of families to enjoy a day out in nature.
The July 4 celebration – with 12 distinct food truck, live music by a Garth Brooks tribute band and a brilliant fireworks display – also demonstrated the park’s capacity for major events.
“We’re hoping that it will be the next Tempe Beach Park, the amphitheater and event lawn can hold up to 15,000 people. We want big concerts and all sorts of fun stuff happening out there,” said Eva Kirschbaum, Parks and Recreation Department spokeswoman.
Gilbert had a leg up on its municipal neighbors as both Tempe and Phoenix canceled their fireworks shows, Mesa held a drive-in show a day earlier and Chandler restricted spectators to inside or near their vehicles.
No such restrictions existed at the Regional Park, where members of the Gilbert Parks and Recreation Foundation sold items like glow sticks to raise funds for their summer program.
And Leppert said Gilbert’s event now places the town in the same league with the Independence Day celebrations that Tempe and Phoenix have held pre-pandemic.
“I think people are definitely ready to be back,” Leppert said. “Obviously there was a handful of shows in the Valley that were canceled, so I think not only did we have Gilbert residents, but we had some non-residents attending the event too.
“Perhaps next year, since we put on such a nice event, they’ll come to ours rather than their native city,” he added.
Kirschbaum said her department hoped 10,000 people would come to Gilbert Regional Park to celebrate, and that officials were pleasantly surprised that twice that number showed up to party.
Leppert also cited the unexpectedly larger crowd was comfortably accommodated by the spacious park. Parking, however, was on a first-come first-served basis.
Parks and Recreation board member David Boudinet gushed with enthusiasm.
“We’re here to celebrate like everyone else, you’ve got to celebrate with fun things like glow sticks and fireworks,” Boudinet said. “This is what’s fun, like America!”
Moving forward, the Parks and Recreation Department is not only excited to host a series of concerts at Gilbert Regional Park this fall but also to utilize the space for classic events such as the Gilbert Days Parade.
While the parade will stay on its traditional route through downtown Gilbert, the park will be home to a two-day festival for the event.
“Since this is our first event, we’re going to see what kind of changes we can make for the future because we obviously always want to improve. So, this is our first hurrah, if you will,” Kirschbaum said.