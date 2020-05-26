Gilbert wants to replace its treatment facility that’s capable of pumping up to 45 million gallons of drinking water each day and pay its estimated $273 million cost with bonds and a rate hike.
The North Water Treatment Plant near Guadalupe and Higley roads faces challenges in complying with drinking-quality standards and is depleting the town’s future water supply, according to Andrew Jackson, town water manager at a recent Council financial retreat.
“We’re now at the position where we have to make a substantial investment,” Jackson said. “Time is of the essence and there will be budget implications, all of which are necessary to ensure long-term compliance with regulatory agencies and for sustainable water resource adequacy.”
In 2006, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency issued new regulations on total trihalomethanes or TTHM, a group of four organic compounds formed in the water when chlorine is used for microbial disinfection.
These disinfection byproducts, if consumed in excess of EPA’s standard over many years, may increase health risks. So, the EPA mandated all 52,000 community water systems, including Gilbert’s, to have monitors 2012, Jackson said.
Gilbert installed eight sample sites that are tested quarterly with the results given to regulatory agencies. Additionally, 150 sites are geographically placed throughout the town and are monitored monthly.
Between 2013 and 2016, Gilbert saw three “operational trigger exceedances” for TTHM and had to find out what caused them and come up with measures to prevent re-occurrences.
While an exceedance is not a violation requiring public notification “it’s typically a precursor to upcoming and ongoing water-quality challenges that a system may face,” Jackson said.
In 2017, the town experienced two TTHM violations in its water distribution system attributed partly to an unexpected failure of a TTHM-removal equipment in a nearby water-storage reservoir, said Jackson.
The violations affected Zone 1, the north quadrant portion of town.
SRP water quality an issue
Gilbert buys surface water from Salt River Project that is treated at the plant. The quality of the water, which comes from the Salt and Verde rivers is not consistent.
The Salt River has high disinfection byproduct formation potential and water clarity issues and the Verde River has elevated arsenic and challenges with the color, said Jackson.
Historically, changes in SRP’s water quality were seasonal but due to recent catastrophic wildfires, droughts and intense wet-dry cycles, the changes are weekly and even daily, Jackson said.
After a wildfire, runoff from fire-scarred areas drains into SRP’s reservoirs and brings ash and debris, according to the public utility company. Since 2002, more than 2.5 million acres in or around SRP’s watershed have burned, the utility said.
Jackson said the watershed continues to worsen as it ages.
In a recent 16-agency assessment, the Verde River Watershed overall received a C-plus and an F for water quality, he said.
All communities served by the watershed are impacted and responding, according to Jackson.
“We are a few of the remaining cities who are working to find a long-term solution to meet water-quality compliance,” he said.
Jackson also said the town’s northern plant was designed during a time when water quality was more predictable.
The town has been mitigating the poor quality of SRP’s water by blending in ground water to comply with standards set by the EPA.
Currently Gilbert is using 65 percent surface water and 35 percent ground water annually in order to provide drinking water to the community, Jackson said.
It is critical to reduce the ground water use to 10 percent so the town won’t use up its stored water credits, he added.
Additionally, due to the quality of SRP’s water and design limitations, the plant is unable to treat the full SRP allocation, Jackson said, adding there is a hidden cost of not using the water that the town paid for.
The town has a second drinking-water treatment plant located in the south. Santan Vista Water Treatment Plant gets Colorado River water through the Central Arizona Project, a source with more reliable water quality.
That plant is “future-proof to meet compliance,” Jackson said.
Desert ground water doesn’t naturally replenish quickly, so its use is highly regulated in populated areas of Arizona and is considered a one-time use resource, according to Eric Braun, water resources manager.
“Because we have that one-time use resource, we have to replenish any ground water that we pump and that is called a long-term storage credit,” he said.
“So, what we do is we use a renewable water resource, like surface water from Salt River Project or Central Arizona Project and when we have an abundance of that resource and not the demand on that resource, we will actually store it for future use, which develops that groundwater credit,” he explained.
Braun said the credits are like a savings account to be used in times of drought or when there’s a shortage of surface water.
He said it’s important for the town not to dip into its water credit at a time when there is no shortage – which it is now doing with its groundwater pumping.
“Gilbert has substantial water credits for use in a drought,” Jackson added. “We are currently using it during a time of water abundance.”
Jackson said the 2020 Census count will officially put Gilbert at over 250,000 residents, which will require that the eight compliance sites be redistributed to 12 locations where there are the highest risks for the water system, based on water age and historical data.
Using compliance sites meets EPA standards for TTHM but testing data from the town’s 150 sampling sites show there will be regulatory challenges for the town when the compliance sites are relocated, according to Jackson.
One-third of the sites will test above EPA standards, he said.
“We’re at a point where we’ve exhausted all the tools in our toolbox,” Jackson said.
Compliance reporting from the new sites will begin in the first quarter of 2022.
Plant repairs cost millions
Jackson said ongoing violations could trigger financial penalties for Gilbert. Other risks include potential liability concerns, public trust erosion and impacts to growth and development.
Project Supervisor Jeanne Jensen said the treatment plant, which came online in 1996 and went through three expansions, needs over $70 million in structural repairs stemming from poor quality construction.
The original contractor is no longer in business, she added.
Staff identified 35 capital projects over a 10-year span at a cost of over $70 million, Jensen said.
She emphasized the projects would only address the facility’s structural deficits and not its water-quality challenges.
Additionally, an estimated $37 million to $50 million extra would be needed over the following 30 years to maintain the plant, she said.
Staff vetted seven alternatives for the town that included keep the facility as is, improve the facility, do a membrane treatment, find a regional partnership solution and rebuild the full facility. All the proposals will take beyond 2022 to implement.
Regardless of which proposal the town eventually moves forward on, $12 million is needed now for immediate repairs.
Staff elaborated on the two options that met all or four of the five goals – achieve water quality objective, protect groundwater credits, maximize public trust, most cost effective and shortest compliance horizon.
Making improvements to the existing facility would cost an estimated $285 million while a total rebuild came in at about $273 million, according to staff.
Jackson said a new plant would address the water quality issues, protect ground water use and enable the town to use all of its SRP allocations.
Staff proposed building the new facility at Nichols Park next to the existing plant site, noting the park is rarely used.
The Santan plant is able to support the facility being offline for an extended period, staff said.
Staff proposed completing a rate study in fiscal year 2021and then develop a timeline for the project in spring 2021.
Council directed staff to move forward with a rate study and a basis of design for the facility, which would also fine-tune the cost for the project, which would include demolishing the existing plant structure.
The bonds and a water rate increase are anticipated for fiscal year 2022.
Councilman Jared Taylor asked if it was possible to fund the project entirely with bond money and no rate increase.
Management and Budget Director Kelly Pfost said the bond debt couldn’t be paid off without a rate increase.
She said the bonds would likely be through the town’s Water Resources Municipal Property Corporation and paid back through rate revenue as a normal part of providing water service to the town.
The debt would not be paid back with secondary property tax so the bond would not be placed on a ballot, according to Pfost.