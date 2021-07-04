It’s 2 a.m. and a smart phone’s video camera is recording a traffic stop near Bruce Avenue and Palm Street in downtown Gilbert.
After a brief conversation with Gilbert cops, the driver refuses a field sobriety test and is soon outside his vehicle being handcuffed.
“What happened was this guy came flying from the bar through the neighborhood pretty quickly,” narrated a voice on a YouTube video. “There was an undercover cop sitting, creeping right by and saw him. Here comes the Mirandas. The guy doesn’t want to hear it.”
The 35-year-old man behind the camera phone continues filming the 20-minute video after the driver is placed in the back of a patrol car for a ride to the police station and a tow truck arrives. He finally notes that it was a “fairly routine DUI stop” and that he was heading home.
James, who declined to give his last name and goes by the handle “Gilbert Bystander” on his YouTube channel, is a First Amendment Auditor whose aim is to ensure police accountability.
He is part of a growing national movement of citizen activists who film on public property such as government buildings and police stations. Federal courts have protected the rights of citizens to film and record police officers in public places.
James isn’t the only one following Gilbert cops around and videotaping them. Mesa resident Christopher Roff, whose handle is “Direct D,” sometimes tag teams with James or films solo. In addition to Gilbert Police, Roff also videotapes other East Valley law enforcement agents in action and recently expanded his police audits to the West Valley.
First Amendment auditors are often aggressive and the primary goal of their often in-your-face interactions with police officers is to provoke a reaction in order to grab subscribers to their channels and make money, say detractors.
James has over 4,000 subscribers and Ruff has over 20,000.
James said there are multiple approaches used by auditors, including “bait-and-hate” – baiting cops into doing something and posting the videos so viewers would hate on them.
James said that’s not his approach and that he “only wants to show what’s happened and let the viewers decide.”
Ruff, who owns a business in Gilbert, at times is confrontational toward officers in his videos. (He’s also posted positive interactions with police on his channel).
In one video, Ruff is at an apartment complex with Mesa Police and an officer tells him not to follow him because it makes him uncomfortable.
“Keep going dude,” Ruff tells the cop. “I’m keeping a respectable distance. Every time you stop, I stop. Keep going, you’re making it weird. Quit acting like a dumb ass and go back to work.”
“This is called First Amendment-protected activity,” he continues. “I’m filming public officials and the action of their duties. Ignore me and do your job that’s all you got to do. Quit being dumb. All you cops are dumb. Get used to it. This is a movement.”
Ruff said he only resorts to name-calling when the cop is being a jerk.
“The idea of my channel is to showcase police corruption,” Ruff said. “I don’t hate police. I’m not against the police. I’m not an idiot. We need police to operate in a functional society.
“I’m not going out there to bait them or trigger a response. I don’t say anything until they engage with me. My whole goal is just to get police to do their job well.”
Ruff, 32, said he grew up in a law-abiding family that respected the police but that he’s had his share of law enforcement run-ins.
Looking back at his contacts with cops he wondered how different his life might have been – “knowing how many mistakes they made and had the system worked the way it was supposed to work.”
As it turned out, Ruff served a seven-year prison sentence for armed robbery and kidnapping. But since his 2017 release, he has stayed clean and started his own business.
Ruff said he gets tipped off to police incidents with a scanner but oftentimes it’s all visual – he just follows the police lights.
He said he avoids going to serious incidents where police are “actually doing their job and there’s criminals they have to bust.”
“It’s not the kind of thing I go report on,” he said. “I go out to the revenue-generating (incidents) with the homeless and drunks. It’s a revolving loop of going to court and getting fined. It creates a system, same with traffic.
“My videos of traffic stops – that is where civil rights violations happen more often.”
Ruff got his start as an auditor by posting encounters he’s had with cops.
“I didn’t like the way they went down and I posted them,” he said. “I was not trying to document anything. I was just mad. The first two on the channel are just random videos. I started doing this officially in Jan. 1 of this year.”
Ruff also became versed in Arizona law and what he can and can’t do at a police scene.
What prompted James, a life-long town resident, to become a cop watcher were the weekly face-offs between Black Lives Matter supporters and police backers last summer at Gilbert and Warner roads. Officers and barricades lined both sides of Warner to keep the two groups on opposite corners.
“Since I was a kid, I didn’t feel like Gilbert Police are doing things correctly,” James said. “It was always in the back of my mind. What started me specifically was I was filming at the Gilbert protests a while back and was approached by Gilbert Police and it caused me lot of problems – what I consider retaliation.
“And I started to film them and now I film them because I want to show Gilbert what police are doing.”
In that initial video in August, James is standing on the sidewalk filming near a Blue Lives group that is behind orange barricades when two officers separately tell him he needed to stand with the rest of the protestors or he’ll be cited for trespassing.
James responded that he was not part of the group and he can’t be cited for trespassing on a public right-of-way and that he wasn’t going to move. The cops insist he can be cited, telling James “if something happens, they don’t want people running across the road.”
A week earlier before the barricades and the heavy police presence, the two sides violently clashed and resulted in a few arrests.
In the video, James ignores the officer and walks away. That 3.19-mimute clip garnered 4,300 views, the most he’s had on all his videos to date.
Videotaping police encounters is not new. In 1991, a video shot by a bystander showed Black motorist Rodney King being brutally beaten by Los Angeles police officers – triggering nationwide protests and some riots.
Because James has an office job, he does his audits on the weekends at night in the Heritage District, not far from his home.
He uses the Citizen app, which alerts him to police incidents. More often than not, he said, walking around downtown provides him with more than enough to monitor.
“There are so many drunks and for a couple of hours walking around downtown, the excitement will find me,” James said.
Not all of James’ videos, some of which were live-streamed, are about other people’s encounters with Gilbert cops.
He has posted footage of himself confronting bicycle officers downtown whom he’s accused of routinely breaking the state’s law for not using lights at night for their bikes.
“The Gilbert Police bicycle club breaks this law while holding it against the people,” James noted in the video. “They break it willfully and repeatedly and use their crimes and lack of visibility against citizens by sneaking up on them at night without lights. They use this tactic to search vehicles, question drivers and passengers and whenever else.
“They want to remain unseen,” he continues. “This is unacceptable because it is an officer safety issue. They dress in dark clothes with dark bikes and ride without lights and dark parking lots streets and alleys refusing to be safe while demanding the public be safe.”
James said police shouldn’t be exempted from laws that the public must adhere to and he filed a complaint with the town.
James hoped his videos are making some sort of impact.
“In some ways I do see improvements,” he said. “Couple of the bicycle police in Gilbert that I considered terrible police, I no longer see them.”
But keeping an eye on police comes with risks. Both men said they’ve been harassed.
James said police have followed him and bicycle cops ride down the street he lives on looking for him.
“If I cross the street wrong, they’ll try to arrest me for jaywalking,” Ruff said. “I wouldn’t be surprised if they figure out a way to conduct a felon stop on me and shoot me.”
He filmed what he considered an unlawful stop by Gilbert officers in January – he was pulled over for alleged violations after he had left a traffic stop.
Before he pulls over, Ruff tells the video camera the police were going to do a “pre-textual stop” to find out why he was tailing them that night.
In the video, a cop asks for his license, registration and insurance to which Ruff responds he knows he wasn’t speeding and asks the reason for the stop.
“Listen, you have to have reasonable suspicion to even pull me over,” Ruff says. “Following you guys around trying to film a traffic stop is not reasonable suspicions to get my ID. I don’t have to identify right now.”
He tells the officer he is filming her and she responds that she stopped him because his license plate light is out and his paper license plate is flapping and therefore can’t be read.
He asks if he can get out and look and the officer refuses, again asking for his information. He tells her he’ll give her the information if he is able to get out of the car and see the violation but she tells him, “There are no ultimatums here.”
He asks her why not prompting her to instruct him to step outside of the vehicle, where she handcuffs him and detains him for failure to identify.
Another officer shows up and says he, too, was going to stop Ruff for not having an operating license plate light and informs him that once a police officer asks for identification, he must provide it.
Ruff is belligerent and tells the cops they are “paranoid” he is following them and that he was being pulled over for retaliation.
After running his plate, they release him.
Ruff ends the video by showing his license plate light was lit and announces “they totally lied.” That 10.29-minute video attracted 17,000 views.
James said he’s not been arrested by Gilbert Police so far for exercising his First Amendment rights.
“They tried to file charges against me for flying a drone at night,” he said. “That’s not on film but everything stems from them approaching me at the Gilbert protest.”
Ruff, however, hasn’t been so lucky. The Arizona native said he’s been arrested “five times in the last four months just for filming the police.”
Ruff’s latest arrest was May 27, when Mesa Police nabbed him for a warrant out of Gilbert for resisting police there. James caught the Mesa arrest on video.
The Gilbert warrant stemmed from a Mother’s Day police response in the Heritage District. James filmed Ruff filming the police incident when a woman walks up and grabs his hands and knocks his phone onto the ground.
The woman says Ruff is filming her niece and she didn’t appreciate that.
Police were responding to a mental-health related call-for-service outside Whiskey Road on May 9, according to town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison.
“Mr. Ruff was confronted by a female relative of the individual involved, and the two got into a verbal and physical altercation with one another,” Harrison said.
“Following the altercation, Gilbert Police officers began conducting an interview with the woman involved in the altercation with Mr. Ruff. Mr. Ruff was advised by the officer to step back several times, as he was interfering with the investigation.
“Mr. Ruff refused to follow the officer’s orders, and the officer then attempted to place him under arrest. Mr. Ruff resisted arrest and two of our officers suffered injuries.”
James’ video shows Ruff pushing the woman away after she had knocked the phone from his hands and he demands to know what she was doing.
As James pans his camera to the niece’s arrest, Ruff is seen off to the side of the video, standing next to the aunt and another woman on the sidewalk as a police officer is talking to him. The officer then suddenly charges Ruff, who runs.
“Hey, you can’t do that,” Ruff yells as he is forced to the ground by three cops, arrested and then hauled off in a patrol car.
Ruff was subsequently charged in Maricopa County Superior Court with one count of resisting arrest, a Class 6 felony, and in the Gilbert Municipal Court with one count of interfering with Police, a Class 1 misdemeanor, according to Harrison.
“The Gilbert Police Department respects the First Amendment rights of citizens who choose to record police activity in public places,” she said. “If an individual is violating a state law or local ordinance while expressing their First Amendment rights, then the officers can take appropriate action.
“This is in no way a suppression of the individual’s First Amendment rights, but rather, the appropriate enforcement of the state law or local ordinance and in line with our training,” Harrison continued.
“Our officers are trained on where members of the public are allowed and where their presence is restricted or prohibited. This training occurs through legal updates, classes and briefing trainings.”
Harrison said in situations where someone is not violating state or local laws, officers are prohibited from interfering with the individual’s constitutionally protected speech or presence in public.
“We have received feedback from our community who believe that First Amendment auditors can be hostile toward our officers and disruptive,” she said. “We assure and help educate our residents that they have a right to be there as long as they don’t interfere with the investigation or violate any laws.”
Ruff said he has 180 days to file a notice of claim against the department for May 9 “unlawful” arrest. He added he has obtained a press pass from a small news agency and hopefully that will help police from “attacking” him so much.
“They try to go after me so hard in Gilbert because I’m a felon,” Ruff said. “They think they have a little bit of leverage. They want me to stop filming them.”
There is value in what auditors do, according to Criminal Justice Professor Alfred Titus with the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. He sees more people taking to their cameras “because of everything going on with police brutality and police abuse.”
“They do serve a good purpose when they are honest and trustworthy and report the entire incident,” said Titus, who retired in 2016 from the New York Police Department after more than 25 years on the force. “If they record entire interactions, they do serve in keeping police honest. It can make an officer make sure he does everything by the book.”
However, Titus said, the concern is when an auditor shows only a partial clip or something that can be taken out of context.
“It’s a very fine line that they are walking,” he said. “It’s like a double-edged sword.”
Titus, who retired as a homicide detective, said although most cops today are equipped with body cameras, “what’s often missing from body cameras is everything going on around the officer. It doesn’t cover all the angles” so citizen’s video can be helpful.
Titus said he never encountered a First Amendment auditor while in uniform in the early 1990s but did have people “record us as we did our job.”
“Most officers today are aware of it. They are aware there are cameras everywhere and they follow the letter of the law and procedures in the department. It’s not hurting anyone. It’s come to a point where it’s accepted and expected.”
That said, he believes regulations are needed so that people don’t only film and post what they perceive as negative to hurt police.
“There are certain auditors who have resentment toward police,” he said.
“There must be regulations, policy or legislation that can address this issue because it’s something that can clearly get out of hand. It’s a dangerous situation…they could put something out that starts an entire movement, start riots and violent protests.
“It should be something that is monitored closely.”