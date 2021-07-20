An off-duty Gilbert Police officer remains in the hospital three weeks after his personal motorcycle was rear-ended by a hit-run driver in north Scottsdale.
Sgt. Tom Edgerton at the time of the June 27 accident was reported to be in critical but stable condition with injuries, including a broken neck.
“Sgt. Edgerton remains hospitalized and is continuing to receive treatment for his injuries,” police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco said last week. “Due to the extensive treatment he is undergoing, he will be out for the foreseeable future.”
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers later arrested Colton James William Sattler, 23, of California on suspicion of aggravated assault and leaving the scene of an accident.
Sattler’s court-appointed attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on July 2, according to court documents.
Sattler was released on a $3,500 bond on June 27 with conditions that included not possessing any drugs without a valid prescription, not driving a motor vehicle without a valid driver’s license and proof of a local address.
A trial date is set for Dec. 9.
The accident occurred at 1:23 a.m., Sunday, June 27 on the southbound 101 freeway in north Scottsdale, according to DPS.
Scottsdale Police officers located Sattler after they responded to a 7-11 where a clerk called for a vehicle check.
A police officer on routine patrol responded to the convenience store at 1:47 a.m. and reported seeing a gray 2020 Toyota Tacoma with extensive collision damage parked in the parking lot.
Sattler and another man identified as Reier Gilbertson, 21, were standing outside the pickup truck.
The officer asked if the two were involved in a collision on Loop 101. Sattler, who had minor bleeding to his left knee and elbow, confirmed they were and told police he was the driver. The store clerk also identified Sattler as the driver as he had witnessed the truck entering the parking lot.
According to the police report, Sattler and Gilbertson had been drinking while watching a Phoenix Suns game at a Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill in Peoria near 83rd Avenue and Loop 101.
Because Gilbertson had more to drink, they decided to have Sattler drive Gilbertson’s truck to another friend’s house in the East Valley, police said.
“As they approached the McDonald Road exit on the Loop 101, a vehicle cut them off and Colton collided with the rear of the vehicle,” the report stated. “The vehicle then ‘took off.’ Neither was able to describe the other vehicle that was involved in the collision.”
Sattler stopped the truck in a gore lane and then drove to the 7-11, where the clerk provided them with water, bandages and ointment.
Sattler initially told cops he had two drinks, a vodka Redbull and a glass of wine. Upon further questioning, he admitted to having four drinks, two vodka Redbulls and two glasses of wine, the report stated.
“He advised he had not used any drugs that night,” the officer noted. “Colton was fidgety during my interactions with him and seemed to be unable to sit still. I also observed his eyes were bloodshot and watery.”
After an officer informed the two men that the collision they were in left a motorcyclist in critical condition, Sattler “seemed confused by this but was still unsure and unable to describe the vehicle he collided with.”
The Tacoma had extensive damage to the front end, to the driver side rear-quarter panel and the driver-side rear tire was shredded, according to police. Also, it appeared all the airbags in the truck had deployed.
DPS troopers, who had the truck’s front grill from the accident scene, arrived to the 7-11 and conducted their investigation leading to Sattler’s arrest at 1:55 a.m.
Gilbert Police Department Benevolent Fund set up a GoFundMe account for Edgerton with the goal of raising $50,000. As of last week, $24,309 was donated.