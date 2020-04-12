A Gilbert nurse has been dispatched to New York City to offer medical services at the city’s overwhelmed hospitals in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
Lindsey Helbert flew out to the East Coast on Monday to begin a three-week nursing stint with Krucial Staffing, an agency that’s been mobilizing health care workers to parts of the country hit hard by coronavirus.
U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper announced on April 5 that 1,100 nurses and doctors were being sent to New York’s hospitals to help treat the city’s 67,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The military will also help convert a convention center into a 2,500-bed treatment facility, Esper added.
Helbert said she was nervous about venturing to a city that’s already recorded more than 3,000 virus-related deaths, but felt it was her professional duty to offer assistance during the crisis.
“I feel called to help in this way because this is where my skill set is,” Helbert told the Gilbert Sun News. “Right now, health care workers are needed and I want to go where I’m called to go.”
It will be Helbert’s first visit to the Big Apple, though she won’t have much time to do any sight-seeing since she’s expected to work 12-hour shifts throughout her rotation.
Besides, with social-distancing regulations, there’s not much to see since stores and attractions have been closed for several weeks and streets are virtually empty.
Each day, a shuttle bus will transport Helbert and other traveling nurses from a hotel to their assigned posts. Since the number of COVID-19 cases in New York keeps growing, Helbert said she’ll be extra cautious by limiting her movement around the city and cleaning down everything in her hotel room.
When Helbert first arrived, she said all of New York City appeared desolate.
Not a single person could be seen walking along some of the city’s sidewalks, she said, and few taxi cabs could be spotted driving down streets that are normally congested with traffic.
The first couple days of her expedition have been intense, Helbert recalled, with lots of training, meetings and reviews of hospital protocols.
But all the visiting nurses gathered together inside a large conference and collectively said a prayer before being sent out to their assignments, she said.
Helbert is leaving her husband to care for a house full of kids to go on this expedition. Her absence will be hard for the whole family, Helbert said, especially her 9-year-old son who’s been struggling to cope with all the changes COVID-19 has inflicted.
Helbert has never been sent to work in any type of danger zone, but said she has always had the compulsion to help during a major crisis.
She recalled seeing first-responders traveling out to New York City after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and had the itch to help if a similar opportunity were to ever arise.
Helbert said she’s wanted to be a nurse for as long as she can remember. From the time she was child, Helbert remembered being in awe at how nurses had the ability to comfort and console their patients.
She recalled having to get shot when she was six years old and vividly remembers how a nurse kept her at ease throughout the scary procedure.
“I decided at that point I wanted to be a nurse,” Helbert said.
Arizona will not be the only state dispatching health care workers to battle the pandemic in the country’s most populated city.
Nurses from Texas, Ohio, Kansas, and Pennsylvania have been flying out to New York City these last couple weeks to help treat COVID-19 patients.
They’re arriving at a time when local health care workers have been demanding better working conditions and access to COVID-19 tests after a New York City nurse died from the virus on March 24.
Protests have erupted outside the city’s hospitals after some nurses alleged their own employer was not granting them access to testing, according to local media reports.
Helbert, who regularly works at Mesa’s Banner Desert Medical Center, said she hasn’t previously had to deal with any issues related to treating the COVID-19 pandemic.
The unit she works in has not had to really confront the virus yet. But she’s been told Banner Desert is preparing for the crisis to worsen in the coming weeks – the same time that Helbert is expected to return from New York.
“I may very well be coming home to the same type of situation here in Arizona to where I’ll be just as needed,” Helbert added.
She’s not sure yet whether she will immediately return to working shifts at Banner Desert. It will depend on how well this stint in New York City goes, Helbert said.