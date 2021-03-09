A faith-based nonprofit that hands out food and clothes on a monthly basis to the working poor in Gilbert will have a new home April 5.
Open Arms Care Center is relocating from Gilbert Road in the Heritage Center to the northwest part of town, at 925 N. McQueen Road.
“We serve 700 to 800 Gilbert residents a month,” said Tiffny Dale, a founding director of the group. “We’ve been there for 21 years offering food and clothes to our clients.”
The nonprofit’s clothing is stored and distributed upstairs in a separate suite and is not handicap accessible, according to Dale.
Although that arrangement has worked for some time, the nonprofit a year ago began looking for a place that would better serve its clients under one roof, Dale said.
The new location offers a flexible use of space, is single level and has handicap parking, she said.
“It’s about 800 square feet bigger,” Dale added. “It’s much better suited for our needs.”
The nonprofit anticipated seeing more people come for help as the pandemic continues to disrupt people’s incomes.
When the group, run entirely by volunteers, initially launched, it was helping about 10 clients a week, according to Dale.
“Hardly anybody came,” she recalled. “But when word got out and with the economic changes in the early 2000s, we started to see a huge increase of people coming in for food and clothing on a regular basis. Some may come half a dozen times and don’t come back, which is really our hope.”
Some people use the clothing and food until they get back on their feet, she said.
Although Open Arms focuses on serving Gilbert residents, its new location so close to the Mesa border that a few of that city’s ZIP codes may be included for help, Dale said.
Open Arms works close with AZCEND’s Community Action Program and partners with a number of other nonprofits, including Midwest Food Bank and United Food Bank.
Each month the group provides two food boxes, based on the family size, and three clothing items per family member.
The Open Arms Care Center began as a ministry of Sun Valley Community Church in January 2000.
For more information or to donate to the nonprofit: openarmscc.com.