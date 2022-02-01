After closing its doors to the public for over a year Gilbert’s aging Municipal Building, which houses the Council Chamber and administrative offices, is expected to finish its extensive makeover by September.
Council, however, is anticipated to hold its first meeting in its new digs on Aug. 9 while construction is being completed, according to Marshall MacFarland, Parks and Facilities manager.
Move-in for the rest of the building at 50 E. Civic Center Drive is targeted for November, according to Dana Berchman, chief digital officer.
The Town shut down the 50,000-square-foot building June 21 for renovations that included adding 1,700 square-feet to accommodate approximately 50 additional workstations and adding an office for council members to share. The mayor will continue to have an office.
The construction also included replacing the, HVAC systems, roofing, flooring, fixtures and furniture as well as enclosing the second-story balcony on the north side of the building to gain more floor space.
The project scope was approved by Council and later, a change change order got Council’s OK.
“During the construction phase, when full building access allowed a closer investigation of existing infrastructure, it was determined that the chilled-water line had reached its useful life,” Berchman said.
“In November, Council approved a change order for replacement of this critical water line,” she continued. “When the construction crews began demo for replacement, they discovered the line was rusted, corroded and leaking in some locations, affirming Council’s decision and the determination that the line had reached its useful life.”
During the remodeling, staff worked out of other town buildings and the public was shuffled to various sites for meetings.
The 30-year-old Muni 1 building hasn’t had any substantial overhaul until now although the need for a renovation was identified by the Town nearly 20 years ago.
The total budget for the project is $18.9 million, Berchman said.
“This includes Phase I of the project, completed in 2018, that included renovation of our tax services division area to meet statutory requirements,” she said.
The fix-up included removing the building’s exterior curtainwall of glass to make way for an “energy-efficient building envelope,” Berchman said.
“Some of the prior glass was single pane and not energy efficient,” she said. “The new curtain wall is being completed with a low-emissivity product, with reduced reflectivity and updated design. The prior brick and steel remain and will be cleaned up, sealed where cracked and painted in some places as part of the renovation.”