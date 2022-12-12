Gilbert is looking to charge a licensing fee and require neighborhood notification for short-term rentals.
A new state law passed in July gives municipalities more latitude in regulating residential property rented out for 29 consecutive days or less to protect against public nuisances such as noise and trash.
“More legislation was passed, this actually gave us quite a bit to work off of now in terms of building out an ordinance,” Jordan Fasano, business compliance analyst, said at the two-day council retreat Dec. 1-2. “We can now charge a fee for this permit or license. It’s no longer just a registration.”
Councilmembers-elect Chuck Bongiovanni, Jim Torgeson and Bobbi Buchli also participated in the retreat. The trio officially takes office in January.
Fasano said the town is allowed to recoup the actual cost of setting up the permit/license or a maximum of $250, whichever is less.
And, a property owner must notify neighbors before offering a vacation or short-term rental for the first time.
“So, if you’re in a single-family house, you have to tell those adjacent to, across and diagonal to you that you’re operating a short-term rental out of that property in a single-family house,” Fasano said.
If the intended short-term unit is in a multifamily complex, everyone on the same building floor must be notified, he added.
Gov. Doug Ducey in 2016 signed into law a ban prohibiting municipalities from restricting short-term rentals.
In 2019, the state eased up after complaints and allowed more regulatory authority for municipalities such as collecting information on owners of short-term rentals.
That law also holds the owner accountable for verified violations with penalties – $500 for the first violation, $1,000 for the second and $1,500 for the third of half of the gross revenue in the month of the violation.
This year’s Senate Bill 1168 also allows municipalities to do sex-offender background checks of people who book the residence and it requires property owners to maintain liability insurance of at least $500,000 unless the property is listed on an online lodging marketplace that offers that already, post contact information at the property and put the license number in every advertisement, such as on Airbnb.
Currently in Gilbert, short-term rentals are treated like hotels and motels and pay a transaction privilege tax. The properties also need to register as rentals with Maricopa County and voluntarily register with the town for emergency purposes.
Fasano said such registration is “very passive.”
“Our database is an Excel spreadsheet on my computer,” he said. “We have 40 residents registered on there. Half have probably reached out to us to say they have a short-term rental that they want to register, the other half a concerned resident has asked, or told us, ‘I think this is a short-term rental’ and then I go through the research, I reach out to the owner, and I get them registered and put into the database.”
According to Fasano, there were about 725 short-term rentals in Gilbert in November – up from the approximately 350 units in 2016. He added that many short-term rentals are bought by investors that somebody else operates.
According to the latest data, there were 701 active rentals in Gilbert for November, according to AirDNA, which tracks such rental data globally.
“We define active listing/rental as properties that have had at least one reservation day made in the last 30 days or one available day in the last 30 days,” said Kristina Sprindyte with AirDNA.
Fasano said in order to verify the 725 units are in fact vacation rentals, staff is scouting for a service provider.
“We’re getting quotes and talking to a lot of service providers,” he said.
Staff first informed Council at the November 2021 retreat of the intent to partner with an outside vendor.
Fasano at the time gave an estimated cost ranging from $10,000 for a sweep of the town for short-term rentals to $40,000 a year for full service.
Fasano said the vendor also would provide and oversee a 24/7 hotline for residents to call in and register a complaint, and track all incidents and complaints in one location.
“So right now, we’ll get an email in the Tax Compliance Department. I document that I talked to the person emailing, I talked to the owner of the property and I document it,” Fasano said. “Code compliance gets a call, they do the same thing. They document it in their database.
“Police gets a call, they document it in their database so they’re just scattered throughout the town and we have no idea that we’ve all talked to the same property.”
Fasano said staff was leaning toward charging a fee and neighborhood notification.
He also said if a vendor is hired to build the database to track incidents or complaints and “if we’re seeing them rising and getting to a level of some of our other cities or towns in the area, then we could put more into the ordinance.
“We can make changes,” he added.
Councilwoman Kathy Tilque said she favored requiring a license over registration.
“A license to me means if you don’t meet the requirements or expectation of that license, we have the ability to remove that license and your ability to do business,” Tilque said, adding that residents for the last three years voiced concerns about the town’s lack of enforcement for bad behaviors.
“Licenses give us the ability to address issues and that helps with neighborhoods,” Tilque added.
Fasano said the town can remove the license or suspend the property owner for up to 12 months for violations under the new law.
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski said she liked the idea of a “one-stop shop for people to submit complaints.”
She asked if the neighborhood notification could be certified mail to neighbors.
“I think we will work out what is a reasonable way we can incorporate that into the code,” Fasano responded, saying getting people to sign off that they’ve been notified could be problematic.
Bongiovanni wanted to know if the town could charge a nuisance fee every time police responded to a short-term rental.
Fasano said other cities have done that as a pilot program and he was unsure if they kept it in place.
Scottsdale Polcie have created a special four-officer unit that exclusively patrols short-term rentals and handles complaints.
Tilque and Koprowski also suggested staff look into how to market the Gilbert 311 app for people to go and file a complaint with a vacation rental. The free app allows residents to report non-emergency issues.
Town Attorney Chris Payne said the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, of which Gilbert is a member, has put together a draft model ordinance that incorporates the new legislation, which most Valley municipalities have adopted with minor tweaks.
He said it is staff’s recommendation to do that as well as so “we don’t have to recreate the wheel” and that it would create uniformity in the Valley.
Mayor Bridgette Peterson said she liked the idea of providing consistency for residents as it’s hard to know where “Chandler ends and Gilbert start and Mesa ends and Gilbert start.”
She noted that 45% of touristy Sedona’s residences is Airbnb.
“Some communities have suffered,” she said. “Let’s get ahead of this before we end up like Scottsdale. Their percentage (of short-term rentals) is pretty high.”
Scottsdale City Council in October unanimously adopted its ordinance reflecting the new state law.