In the 19 years that Trevor Barrett has run his own mortgage company, Barrett Financial Group has grown from a one-man shop to a company with 300 loan officers who have originated more than $4 billion in loans for homeowners in Arizona and 12 other states.
He and his Gilbert company also have been an angel for scores of students with unpaid lunch accounts and, of course, the districts that are owed the money.
Earlier this month, Barrett and some of his employees again exercised generosity, handing a $50,000 checked to Chandler Unified Superintendent Camille Casteel to settle all those delinquent lunch accounts.
The district was glad for the help.
“We are grateful for Barrett Financial Group and United Wholesale Mortgage for their donation of $50,000 to pay off student lunch debt,” said district spokesman Terry Locke. “The pandemic created many stress points, including financial.”
And Trevor Barrett was glad to extend the helping hand.
“School districts take on unexpected debt when students cannot pay for their meals,” Barrett said.
“They continue to feed students, even if they have a balance on their account so they can focus on learning. Especially after the tough financial year our community has faced, we wanted to do our part to give back to those in need and help out a cause that’s close to home,” he said.
In April of last year, the company donated to the same cause at Higley Unified School District. In addition, they hosted a free Thanksgiving Turkey Drive at a Mesa school where a total of 1,000 turkeys were given away just in time for the holidays.
The lunch money gifting dates back a few years to Barrett employee John Hegglin, who had told coworkers how he donated annually to Higley Unified School District’s angel fund to defray the district’s cost of unpaid student lunch accounts.
Another loan officer suggested trading in “Power Points” earned by employees who write loans.
The “Power Points” are awarded by United Wholesale Mortgage to the loan officers when they use its services and are then exchanged for cash bonuses or other prizes.
So Barrett Financial collaborated with UWM to allow trading Partner Points in return for a charitable donation on behalf of each of the loan officers.
