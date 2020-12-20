Phoenix may have nixed tournament play at its facilities amid rising COVID-19 cases but in Gilbert, bats are swinging and balls are flying.
The USSSA Winter Nationals, NYS Games and USSSA Adult Slow Pitch Softball are some of the sports tournaments being played this month at town parks – with restrictions in place.
Mesa City Council two days ago considered following Phoenix’s lead but decided to give players and their parents a shot at observing mask and social distancing regulations.
Tournament directors under the governor’s executive order are required to provide a COVID-19 event mitigation plan to the town and Arizona Department of Health Services before their event, said Eva Kirschbaum, Gilbert Parks and Recreation digital marketing coordinator.
“Rangers will monitor the event and ensure that the renters are following the mitigation plans that were approved,” she said. “If need be, the Gilbert Police Department will be called for noncompliance issues.”
Kirschbaum said the town also has instituted safety protocols like masks, social distancing and fewer people on the sports fields during league and tournament plays at its parks like Freestone, Crossroads and Cactus Yards.
Over at the town’s premier sports complex, Cactus Yards, each reserved ballfield is limited to 125 people, which includes the players, coaches and spectators.
Everyone would need to maintain a social distance of 6 feet and when unable to do so, they must wear a mask – a Maricopa County mandate.
Masks, however, are always required when entering the facility’s Sliders Sports Grill, where the maximum occupancy for dining-room seating is limited to 120 with no more than six people per table.
The town also is banning outside food or beverages in the complex, except for water.
Gilbert also made modifications to its adult softball play. Community water jugs are banned with players having to supply their own water.
And, there’s a “no-contact, no-handshake policy” on the fields, which includes customary game-related activities such as umpire-coach introductions and post-game handshakes between members of opposing teams.
Players are expected to maintain 6-foot physical distancing before and after the games, and during the game when possible. Players will be encouraged not to share their equipment.
The players also will have to practice social distancing in the dugouts with an overflow allowed behind the fence along the dugout but not on the playing field.
When one team leaves the dugout, the next team will have to wait until all players have exited.
Umpires also will be required to maintain a minimum distance of 6-feet from the batter and catcher.
League and tournament managers are responsible for keeping sick players or players-in-quarantine away from games and they will need to collect each team member’s COVID-19 waiver before the start of a game.
Additionally, sunflower seeds are banned, along with spitting throughout the playing fields under the town’s guidelines.
Changes were made to the youth programming as well.
The town will space participants within a classroom or program area to allow if possible for the 6-foot distancing.
Equipment or supplies won’t be shared between participants, where possible and the town is recommending limiting guardians and spectators to one per participant.
Phoenix City Council’s cancellation of all athletic field reservations and tournaments runs through the end of February, leaving teams scrambling for new venues.
Kirschbaum said the town currently is not accepting new tournament bookings for the remainder of this year but is taking reservations for the 2021 season, beginning in January.
The town opened up registration Dec. 1 for adult soccer and kickball at Cactus Yards’ air-cooled, 20,000-square-foot fieldhouse. Youth soccer registration also is opened for play in January.
Phoenix City Council voted 7-2 to pull the welcome mat out from under 3,984 teams – almost half from other states – following a presentation by University of Arizona epidemiologist Dr. Saskia Popescu about the COVID-19 spread at games.
“I think that’s a big piece when we have all of these people congregating,” Popescu said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re outside. They are in close quarters the breathing heavily and we’re at a time in the U.S. and in Arizona where we cannot afford additional cases stressing the public health and healthcare system.”
Will Humble, executive director of the Arizona Public Health Association, said allowing youth sports tournaments – especially those with out-of-state teams – is “grossly irresponsible” as COVID-19 cases push Valley hospitals to near-full capacity.
He said the lion’s share of spread within school systems is connected to athletics.
“I’ve talked to Maricopa County Public Health, and they said the contact tracing is pointing directly at club sports,” Humble said.
Humble said even smaller tournaments should press pause through February to allow enough time for new vaccines to be administered to vulnerable populations and allow those people to build antibodies.
“If that were the case, then I’d say ‘yeah, it’s going to cause some spread in the community, but it’s not going to cause deaths and it’s not going to cause a hospital crisis,” Humble said.
He added, “I’m not saying you have to wait forever, but geez, when it’s this close.”
Humble said that spread is not just due to children playing sports in close contact, but is also due to the behavior of parents and other spectators.
Humble said state requirements for mitigation plans involving gatherings of more than 50 people are not worth much if there is no enforcement of measures like mask wearing and social distancing.
“So, the organizers produce a document that they throw in front of the city staff and say, ‘this is what we’re going to do’, but then you go out there and the reality is they’re not following any of them and there’s no enforcement,” Humble said.
He said the relatively lax requirements imposed by Ducey’s office have given local governments cover to allow tournaments to continue.
“Elected officials take comfort, I think, in that when the blame comes to roost, people are going to point fingers at the governor, rightly, which gives council members a free pass to make bad decisions,” Humble said.
(GSN Staff Writer Wayne Schutsky contributed to this report)