Family and friends are left with just memories of Kristie Bobbitt, a 42-year-old Gilbert mom of four allegedly shot to death by her estranged husband during a custody exchange April 3.
Police arrested Phillip Daniel Bobbitt, 42, within hours of the shooting. He faces a first-degree murder charge and an April 13 preliminary hearing. His bail was set at $1 million.
“I’ve never had something so tragic from a useless, cowardly act happen to my life,” said friend Mike Howes in a video posted to Kristie’s memory. “None of us thought we would be mourning the loss of Kristie.”
Howes’ wife, Jolene, and another friend have set up a GoFundMe for Kristie’s children at gofundme.com/f/for-the-family-of-kristi-bobbit. As of last Thursday, 247 people donated $15,789 toward the $30,000 goal.
Howes on his Facebook page indicated the children were headed back to northern California and that he planned on packing up Kristie’s home and following them on Friday.
Steve Cicero expressed sorrow for his daughter and rage at his estranged son-in-law in a Facebook page. Cicero did not respond to a Gilbert Sun News request for comment.
“I’m still trying to face the fact I will never see my beautiful daughter again,” wrote Cicero, who lives in northern California.
The events unfolded around 7 a.m. April 3 as police responded to 911 calls of multiple shots fired and a woman screaming at the Liv Northgate Apartments.
Officers found a black Mercedes parked in front of the apartment, its motor still running and Kristie dead in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds, according to court records.
Surveillance camera footage shows the suspect arriving to the apartment complex in a pick-up truck with Kristie appearing a short time later, parking next to the truck.
The suspect is seen standing next to the victim’s car for several seconds before he flees the apartment complex.
Police could not clearly see what the suspect was doing while standing between the two vehicles, citing the insufficient quality of the footage, according to the report.
But a nearby residence’s camera recorded “the audible sound of what appears to be 14 gunshots fired in rapid succession,” the report said.
Police soon identified the suspect as Kristie’s estranged husband and a manhunt was on.
Within two-and-a-half hours following the 911 calls, Apache Junction police located the pick-up near the Superstition Mountains. Officer found Bobbitt standing in the open desert with a smartphone in one hand and a .9-mm handgun in the other, the report said.
In telephone negotiations with Gilbert Police, Bobbitt confessed to killing Kristie and that he had planned to kill himself, the report said. He surrendered shortly after.
Police said Bobbitt within a half hour after the shooting texted his father, stating he shot Kristie.
He then texted his employer twice, stating “I killed my wife this morning. She refused to even have one conversation with me. She is very disrespectful to me. I couldn’t take it no more.”
Bobbitt in the text also stated the “kids are better off without her.”
Police learned the suspect initiated divorce proceedings in California which had not been finalized and that the two had a “tumultuous relationship.”
According to friends, Kristie moved to Gilbert last June from Fremont, California. The suspect soon followed, buying a house in December on Vaughn Avenue, a mile and a half from Kristie, according to property records.
A friend told police Kristie was fearful of her husband and his history with firearms. The friend encouraged Kristie to seek an order of protection against her husband but she never did.
Another friend told police he was with Kristie the night before the shooting while she was texting with the suspect.
The suspect requested to speak and meet with her but Kristie refused, the friend said.
The suspect then communicated that he wanted to meet with Kristie at 7 a.m. the next day to exchange their two younger children.
The suspect didn’t bring the children when he met with Kristie. They were found at the suspect’s home by police.
Liv Northgate held a community memorial for Kristie with a moment of silence last Tuesday on Facebook and handed out candles for people to light at their home in her memory.
Kristie leaves behind two adult sons, 21 and 18, who don’t live at home, and two young daughters, 10 and 7.
“Wish I never went back home,” son Bryan Bobbitt wrote on his Facebook. “Should of just stayed out there with her ‘til the end. I’d give my life just to get her back with her family.”
Kristie touched many lives as evident by the outpouring of comments on social media.
“Kristie was the best friend to many of us but more importantly the best mom to these four kids,” said Kimberly Wilde on Facebook. “She was taken from all of us way too soon.
“Sometimes domestic violence is not about physically hitting someone but sometimes it’s about having someone so mentally scared and torn down that they are frozen.
“She finally moved away to Gilbert from California but it didn’t stop, she started having her life back with her girls (boys are adults) but he followed, finally started to have some normalcy and a smile back on her beautiful face but he took it all away from all of us."