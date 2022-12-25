Gilbert mom’s blanket drive helps forgotten kids

Brittany Montoya was 13 when she landed in the state foster care system.
It was the month of October, she recalled.
“My biological mother, she married a man from another country and he was the one who was abusive and she just let him,” the Gilbert mom of two sons said. “I was taken away from home because of him. Thanks to him I was put into foster care, put into a group home.”
Adding to her trauma, Montoya said, was the fact she was uprooted and moved into a different group home every 30 days.
At her third group home she was taken out just a few days before Christmas by a couple who eventually adopted her and gave her a loving home.
To this day, Montoya hasn’t forgotten what it was like for her.
“I personally know how bad it is,” she said. “A lot of people think when you are in foster care at least you have a mom and a dad. In group homes, it’s not a formal family situation. You don’t have a father and mother. You have employees working there and the employees change often.”
So, 10 years ago, Montoya began the annual tradition of asking people to donate blankets that she would then bring to Valley group homes for Christmas.
“When you are taken out of your home, you have nothing,” said Montoya, who by mid-week last week had 413 blankets. “That is why I ask for blankets.
“It’s not like they are put in a home with nothing but there is not a nice, soft, comforting blanket. That is why I ask for soft, something they can hug on and it’s their own they can take with them. Things in a group home are not theirs.”
Unlike last year, this year’s donations were overwhelming with some blankets handmade by people, including a 12-year-old boy and a retired nurse with 14 grandchildren, according to Montoya.
“My living room is full of blankets,” Montoya said a few days before Christmas. “It’s been wonderful. I’ve been crying. I’ve been so moved by how wonderful this has been – so heartwarming, so many people wanting to do this.”
One donor seeing the wish list for the boys’ group home wanted to do more and purchased each a name-brand sweatshirt, according to Montoya. “I assure you they’ve never had anything name-brand in their life,” she said.
Montoya said the annual blanket drive also is aimed at bringing public awareness to kids in foster care, who are often forgotten especially around the holidays.
‘Sadly, the foster kids that are in group homes are not in a good spot,” she said. “These kids are the ones that the state didn’t know what to do with due to either issues or their age.
“Most of them will be in group homes until they age out of the system at 18 years old, which is so sad.”
According to Arizona Department of Child Safety, there were 11,309 children, 17 and younger, in foster care as of October, the latest available data. The children were placed either with family members, a licensed family home or a group home.
There were an additional 891 people, 18-20 years old, in extended foster care for the same time period.
In 2022, there were 2,936 licensed foster homes and 78 group home providers in the state, reported Who Cares, the nation’s first public resource on foster care capacity. Although the state’s goal is to reunite children with their birth families, sometime that doesn’t happen.
Nearly 800 youth age out of the foster care system in Arizona each year, according to Arizona’s Children Association, which recruits, trains and provides necessary supports for foster families.
Youths who age out of care at 18 tend to face more challenges, including 1 in 5 was homeless, 58% graduated high school by 19, 46% were employed and 1 in 4 was involved in the criminal justice system within two years of leaving, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
For now, Montoya is doing all she can as “kind of like pay it forward.”
“I hope to bring what little holiday cheer I possibly can to the kids there that I am able to,” Montoya said. “There are so many of them it is hard but even if I am able to cheer up one kid’s holiday that makes my holiday better.”