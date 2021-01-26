Brigette Peterson was outspent by 2-1 in the election she won, according to final campaign reports filed for the Nov. 3 election.
With name recognition and town experience on her side, Peterson beat back Matt Nielsen’s challenge with 70,426 votes to his 53,121 in the runoff.
Peterson’s latest spending included $9,530 to Camelback Strategies for consulting and social media; $3,000 to Hans & Co. for social media services and $9,000 to Shipley Strategies for social media advertising, according to her finance report.
Her expenses included repaying $10,000 of the $15,000 she loaned her campaign.
Among her supporters were land-use attorneys W. Ralph Pew, who gave $250; Brennan Ray, $250; Sean Lake, $250; Adam Baugh, $300; Michael Withey, $250; Jason Morris, $250 and Reese Anderson, $250.
Peterson also received donations from former Gilbert Planning Commission member Phil Alibrandi, $175 and current commission member Brian Andersen, $2,000. Peterson served on the Planning Commission for 14 years before serving on the Council.
Contributors during her campaign also included Councilwoman Yung Koprowski, $1,000;Councilman Scott September, $300; and Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board members Jill Humpherys, $60, and Reed Carr, $100.
Peterson also received nearly $15,000 from political action committees – $6,500 from Realtors of AZ; $4,500 from Gilbert Firefighters; $2,000 from Phoenix Fire Fighters Local 493; $900 from Salt River Project; $500 from Southwest Gas and $500 from Cox AZ.
For his first-ever try for local office, Nielsen raised $117,536 and spent $120,974 – compared to Peterson’s total $59,834 in contributions and $62,773 expenditures, according to finance reports filed earlier this month.
Nielsen loaned his campaign a total $31,040.
The bulk of his Nielsen’s spending heading into the General Election was $95,000 to The Resolute Group for consulting services, according to his last report.