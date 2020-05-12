Gilbert mayoral candidate Gary Livacari has dropped out of running, leaving it a three-person race in the August primary.
Livacari posted a lengthy message on his campaign Facebook page last week announcing he and his wife decided to withdraw.
“This is a decision that we make with a very heavy heart,” he wrote. “I launched my mayoral campaign in January 2020 because I thought we needed a champion for small Town Gilbert in this election – and at the time such a voice was absent from the race.
“My wife and I realize that – for now – the best thing we can do to help repair and reinvigorate our town and our civil society is to focus on the ‘first society’ – which is our family of five children whose ages range from 9 to 5 months. If the most basic unit of society falters, nothing else matters.”
Livacari’s platform included fiscal restraint and stopping urbanization in the town and urged voters to reject the town’s General Plan, which goes for ratification in the Aug. 4 primary.
He also urged voters “to call on every Town Council candidate to pledge to replace it with a new vision that does not artificially accommodate mixed-use, high-rise and higher density land uses.”
Livacari went on to thank his supporters – including Councilman Jared Taylor, who served as his campaign chairman, and former Councilman Victor Petersen, who was his treasurer.
The remaining candidates for mayor are Matthew Nielsen, Brigette Peterson and Lynne King Smith.