Gilbert will sue a Mesa sign company that installed the crowd-scene graphics at the Cactus Yards ballpark if both sides fail to reach a resolution over the material used for the job.
Town Council last week without discussion gave Town Attorney Chris Payne the go-ahead to initiate litigation against Sierra Signs. The town would hire an outside attorney and anticipated recovering the cost if it wins the suit.
“The Town is wasting taxpayer monies if it files a lawsuit,” said attorney Ashley Adams, representing Sierra Signs, which has been in business for the last 30 years.
At issue is the aluminum panels Sierra Signs used for the town’s sports facility, which re-opened in February 2019. Gilbert shut down Cactus Yards in July 2017 for needed repairs and took back control from operator Big League Dreams.
Council in December 2018 voted to pay Sierra Signs $248,508 to fabricate the grandstand graphics to replace the original graphics that were printed on vinyl tarps and had premature wear and a poor lifespan of one to three years.
The company was one of three that submitted bids to do the project with vinyl and the only one that gave an alternative quote for the more costly aluminum paneling.
Under the contract, the town was buying the top brand Dibond aluminum composite paneling for the outfield walls.
Instead, the company without telling the Town substituted some of the aluminum panels with the brand Maxmetal that the town asserted was of a lower quality and not what it paid for.
Former Councilman Jared Taylor and another sign company that did not bid on the project expressed concerns that Sierra Signs could not provide the Dibond at the price it quoted the town in January 2019. They went to the company for answers, conducting a site visit and reviewing the invoices for the project.
After nearly a year of Sierra Signs maintaining it installed Dibond, the company owner acknowledged the switch but stated she was unaware of it because she had been out on medical leave and had since fired the employees involved.
Grimco, which provided Sierra Signs with Maxmetal, was given panel samples used at Cactus Yards that it sent out to an independent laboratory for testing.
According to a Grimco representative’s letter to the town, although the lab results showed the quality of Maxmetal panels, it “is not an equivalent to Dibond ACM and was not sold intended to be an equivalent.”
In a Feb. 3 letter, Payne rejected Sierra Signs’ offer of a five-year extended warranty “because it does not fully compensate the Town for the harm caused by Sierra Signs’ breach of the Agreement.”
Instead, Payne offered to settle the matter if the company provided a five-year full warranty for the paneling and the graphics and $23,382 – the difference between the material the Town contracted for and what it actually received.
Sierra Signs counter-offered with $5,000, which the Town never responded to, according to Adams in an email.
“The Town has no damages,” Adams said. “Any warranty it would have received has since expired, and expired after one year. The materials were examined, at the direction of the Town’s attorney, and were found to be of equal, if not better quality, thickness, and durability.
“There have been no problems with the signs whatsoever, and they look great. We intend to seek our attorneys’ fees and costs if the Town does file suit, which will far exceed any alleged damages that the Town claims it has suffered.”
Council at the same meeting adopted an ordinance allowing Gilbert officials to suspend or debar a contractor from contracting with the Town on projects due to serious poor performance, lack of business honesty and integrity.
An appeal process is included in the ordinance.