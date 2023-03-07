Residential and commercial customers in Gilbert are looking at possible rate hikes in their water and trash bills by the end of the year.
Staff briefed Town Council during a retreat March 2 and said a rate study is planned for the summer. Both utilities already saw rate increases last year with trash going up by 28.6% and water by 29.6%.
“We’re trying to play catch-up for not having done it for so long,” said Public Works Director Jessica Marlow about the back-to-back increases.
Gilbert didn’t raise trash rates from 2009 to 2011 and in fact lowered them by 7.5% in 2012 and in 2018. Water rates went unchanged in the town from 2010 until 2018, when they went up 11.9%.
Marlow said a water rate increase is needed due to financial pressures that include inflation pushing up construction costs for capital projects and the Colorado River water shortage, which is impacting the cost of raw water supply and requiring the town to build infrastructure to access groundwater.
The pressures behind increasing rates for trash and recyclables include more garbage being dumped, higher tipping fees at the landfills that rose from $2.2 million in 2018 to $2.9 million last year, the cost to repair and maintain vehicles and the volatility in the recycling market, according to Marlow.
Gilbert households are above average in how much they throw away in the landfill – 2,145 pounds per household each year compared with the annual household average of 1,841 pounds.
The amount of trash collected now has surpassed pre-COVID levels, Marlow said, adding that over 86,000 tons of trash was picked up last year from residential customers.
According to staff’s proposed timeline, council is anticipated to approve a notice of intent to raise rates in August with notices then going out to customers. After two open houses, council adoption is proposed for late October with rates effective Dec. 1.
Marlow also told council that the Town is looking to do a study with Mesa on a materials recovery facility to see if it makes financial sense to do recycling in-house or continue to contract with vendors.
Since China stopped taking a lot of the world’s trash, Gilbert went from seeing revenue from recycling to where it’s now costing the Town to provide that service.
Marlow said getting rid of recycling isn’t an option as landfill fees are increasing and the Town would need to offer trash pick up twice a week under Maricopa County health codes and that would mean adding two more employees and two more trucks.
“Recycling may cost more but it’s a more sustainable way to dispose of materials,” she said.
Council also agreed to keep with the current schedule of reviewing all four of its utilities – two each year with them alternating. Wastewater and environment compliance rates were reviewed last year with increases going into effect April 1.
The four utilities are funded by the user fees they collect and are not subsidized.
Staff also plans to bring forward to council a resolution to expand the collection of a surcharge from credit card users for all town services to recoup the costs of accepting them. The Town paid $1.4 million in transaction fees in 2022.
The pandemic pushed everyone to online payment, which increased the town’s cost for credit card transaction fees, explained Hakon Johanson, Finance and Management director.
The Town currently collects a 4% surcharge for services rendered in Development Services and wants to expand it to include parks and recreation, courts, public safety and utility billing.
People can avoid that surcharge by using other forms of payments such as a bank account or a debit card, according to Johanson.
Staff also gave an overview of the Town’s recruitment and retention efforts.
Nathan Williams, Chief People Officer, said staff turnover has declined month over month and the vacancy rate was under 5% – a significant improvement from February 2022, when the vacancy rate was at 11%.
Despite the good news, a working group has identified first priorities for review and study that include creating a mentorship program and addressing burnout to address recruitment and retention challenges, Assistant Town Manager Dawn Prince said.
Other items discussed at the retreat included the employees’ retirement systems, a space-needs assessment and upcoming capital projects for the Police Department – such as the construction of the advocacy center and the expansions of the emergency operations center and the dispatch center.