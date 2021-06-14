Robert Horne wants to build a helipad in his backyard so he can take off to reach two parcels he owns deep in a national forest to check on his cows.
Horne’s proposal to seek a conditional use permit for a 40’x40’ landing pad from the Town, however, isn’t flying with some of his neighbors in the Gilbert neighborhood of Sawyer Estates – horse properties with a minimum 2 acres of land.
“When I bought 21 years ago it was for the peace and quiet,” said Margie English, who lives five houses from Horne. “There are no street lights. I want to keep it rural.”
English and a dozen other nearby residents voiced concerns about noise, impact to property values and safety during a neighborhood hosted by Horne last Wednesday on his front lawn. He also streamed the meeting live on Zoom, which at one point showed 79 participants.
Horne moved the meeting outdoors in anticipation of a crowd after a growing number of people voiced opposition to the helipad on social media.
“I care about my neighbors,” Horne said. “Before submitting anything I want to make an educated decision whether to pursue a permit or not.”
He said his 2.58-acre property, as well as others in Sawyer Estates, are all zoned SF-43, which allows helipads with a conditional use permit under town regulations. Horne purchased his home three years ago and he and his family moved in about 18 months ago after renovating the house.
Horne also addressed the noise concern.
He said Sawyer Estates and neighboring communities like Lakeview Trails at Morrison Ranch are already subject to noise as they are within the Phoenix-Mesa Gateway Airport flight path. The sounds of at least three commercial airplanes punctuated the hour-long meeting.
Horne said noise from a helicopter occurs during the warm-up stage before take-off and the cool-down step during the landing, both taking 10 minutes total.
He also said the helicopter noise won’t violate the town’s noise ordinance, which prohibits noise heard inside a home with closed windows and doors reaching above 45 decibels for over 15 minutes from 10 p.m.-5 a.m. and 55 decibels from 5 a.m.-10 p.m.
Horne, a contractor, said he took readings of helicopter noise at Chandler Municipal Airport from 100 feet away inside a building to mimic Gilbert’s noise ordinance and the reading was 35 decibels.
When the helicopter hovered, the reading rose to 55 decibels, said Horne, who added he did not intend to hover his craft above the neighborhood.
In answering questions from Zoom participants, Horne said the helipad would be for his private use and not commercial and that he did not intend for friends or family to fly in and land on it.
He also said he hoped to earn his helicopter’s license by the end of the year and he likely would own a Robinson R-66 helicopter, which seats five. A personal helicopter is smaller and statistically helicopters are safe, according to Horne.
“I don’t have any plans on buying anything bigger than an R-66,” said Horne, who added he was looking at one flight a week if that.
He explained his parcels in the national forest are10 to 15 miles off the grid and hard to access so a helicopter is needed in order for him to check on his livestock.
“Flying out of my backyard would be more convenient for me,” he said.
Several residents at the meeting still held reservations.
Paul English, a retired Federal Aviation Administration controller who’s been around aircraft all his life, said when he flies his drone around it scares his cows and they run into walls and fences.
“I’m concerned with outside dwelling animals,” he said.
Sherry Scott, who lives kitty-corner across the street from Horne, shared English’s concern.
“My concern is for the safety mainly for the horses,” she said. “Horses are animals of prey. When they are scared, they take off.”
She said the helicopter noise would spook horses into running into fences and, most importantly, if someone is riding a horse or is near one at the time, getting hurt is almost a guarantee.
“It’s not my goal,” Horne said. “Before I land, I can do a visual.”
Paul English raised the point that Horne would face heighten risks in having a helipad in the neighborhood, which does flood irrigation and attracts lots of birds and ducks.
“I’ve seen plenty of airplanes suck a bird up an engine and go down,” he said. “It’s different landing here compared with a ramp in the airport with no trees or animals.”
Another man noted that Sawyer Estates is deed restricted as a horse community and Horne’s proposal would change the use.
Jason Jarvis, who lives across the street, said he doesn’t like the proposal but he sided with property rights.
Jarvis said he doesn’t like it when he’s washed his car and his neighbor’s horses kick up dust and get it dirty but he accepts it and doesn’t look to get rid of the horses.
There’s a reason why he doesn’t live in an HOA-controlled community, he said, adding he enjoyed living in an area where he’s given the most freedom as possible. Jarvis said if he allowed for Horne’s helipad, it would allow him freedom with his property.
Horne assured the group the town would carefully screen his proposal should he proceed with the application. And staff could put conditions on the permit such as times he could fly the helicopter, he said.
“My goal in this is not to get any animal hurt, not get anyone hurt,” Horne said. “I’m a good neighbor. If it ever gets to the point that anyone gets injured, I’m not going to do it.”
After the meeting, Horne said he will make a decision in two months if he will proceed with his application.
Ashlee MacDonald, principal planner, said the conditional use permit would need to be approved by the Planning Commission and an appeal to the decision would go before Town Council.