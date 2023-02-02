Preston Zeller dabbled in brushes and paint when he was younger but it wasn’t his calling at the time and he went into a career of marketing for tech companies and start-ups.
“I started delving into analytical cubism in high school and I did a couple of pieces in that fashion,” the Gilbert resident recalled. “I never took it very far.”
But that changed in 2019 when his older and only brother, Colin, 35, died of a drug overdose.
“I did go to group therapy session once and I thought I would like it but I didn’t, so I stopped,” Zeller said. “But the one thing that I got out of that one session, the guy who was leading that group said, ‘you have to cry and let it out.’”
And that is what Zeller initially did.
“I started using the closet and go and unload my emotions,” he said.
But the sadness hung on.
To process his grief Zeller turned to art for therapy.
He painted every day for 365 days straight and assembled all the canvasses into a 10 foot-by 12-foot mosaic and hung it in his home.
He also filmed his effort, which became a feature-length documentary titled “The Art of Grieving.”
Zeller’s documentary takes viewers on his healing journey as he “gives a history lesson on how humans have coped with death since the dawn of civilization.” The film also includes commentary from certified art therapist Lindsay Lederman.
“The Art of Grieving” won Best Documentary at two film festivals – Bridge Fest in Vancouver, Canada, and the Los Angeles Film Awards. It garnered an honorable mention by INFLUX Magazine Film Awards.
According to Preston, the film premiered on Amazon Prime in July and has been seen in 25 countries and debut on Apple TV this year.
“I didn’t know all the details of the documentary when I said I was going to do it,” said Zeller, who went to film school at Chapman University in California and worked in the entertainment industry for a year after he graduated.
“It was a line on paper that said, ‘paint every day and make a documentary about it.’ And I was like I would figure it out at some point. It’s very doable and that’s kind of how it turned out.”
To prepare for his year-long endeavor, Zeller had a table full of acrylic paint at his disposable where he could instinctively shift into different colors as he went through the spectrum of his emotions.
And every day, working around his day job, he sat down and painted an intuitive abstract work of art on an 8-inch-by-10-inch canvas.
“Intuitive abstract art is another form of abstract expressionism,” Zeller said. “It’s easier to tap into your subconscious or unconscious mind.”
Through his daily paintings, Zeller said he got a mental snapshot of his brain.
“I have been changing over the course of time,” he said. “I had periods where I knew I was really angry for a while and could see how that was coming out in my painting.”
For Zeller, the color of anger translated into reds and blacks in his paintings.
On the last day, day 365, Zeller painted an iris using his brother’s ashes in the artwork.
“I thought it was really fitting for the last painting to use the ashes,” he said. “Part of the reason why I did eyes, my brother was a drug addict. When I got around my brother, I could just look at his eyes and I knew he was on something. You can tell a lot by someone’s eyes.
“The iris is more like I remembered his eyes. I’m not overly interpreting what that painting is. It’s just my recollection of his eyes.”
Zeller hung his completed pieces of his grieving process on his living room wall on Dec. 28, 2020.
“It was really unique to see it come to fruition,” he recalled. “It was a lot of catharsis at that moment.
“I’ve never done anything this big before. It’s not like the size of it but the amount of emotional work I did.”
After he wrapped up his documentary, Zeller moved to Gilbert last year for its family friendly vibe. His kids love going to Gilbert Regional Park.
Today, Zeller still works in marketing and he’s also owner of Zellerhaus Art, where he helps those who have lost loved ones by capturing their memories through original art pieces.
Zeller is not only sharing his experience through the documentary with the public but is negotiating with museums to showcase the mosaic.
“It’s a totally different experience when see it in person,” Zeller said. “The original intent was always to have them in a public space.
“I’ve always been a storyteller and I knew this was something people would be able to relate to and perhaps they could see a different way to deal with grief.”