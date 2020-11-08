A Gilbert man has pleaded guilty to federal income tax evasion.
Martin Kao, 38, formerly of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court for dodging more than $97,000 in taxes.
According to court documents, Kao attempted to evade the assessment of income taxes by suppressing the cash sales at Lantern Chinese Restaurant, a restaurant he owned in Ohio between 2014-2017.
Kao suppressed the cash sales and did not deposit the cash into the business bank account to hide the receipts, the IRS said.
In addition, Kao used his business bank account to pay personal expenses.
Kao paid his personal rental property mortgages and rent for an apartment out of the restaurant’s business bank account.
He also used two corporate credit cards to pay personal expenses for himself and his wife.
Kao failed to disclose to his accountant the cash sales that were suppressed from the point-of-sale system, the personal nature of expenses out of his business bank account as well as a $40,000 check that represented a portion of the proceeds from the sale of his business.
Kao underreported his taxable income by $316,957 for tax years covered by the charges.
Income tax evasion carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
“Kao intentionally suppressed cash sales from his restaurant business and provided false information to his return preparer,” said Bryant Jackson, Special Agent in Charge for the IRS in Ohio.
Sentencing was postponed.