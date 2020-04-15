Brian DeFord knows first-hand just how vicious COVID-19 can be.
DeFord and his family are in self-quarantine as they recover from the coronavirus, but that is just the tip of the iceberg for the Gilbert resident.
DeFord’s father died March 29 from COVID-19 but the family can’t hold a funeral for him yet.
“Until I stop showing the symptoms basically they are holding his body and that could be two to three weeks after he passed that we can actually have a burial,” DeFord said April 3.
Life as DeFord knew it started unraveling in mid-March.
His parents, David and Becky DeFord, travel around the country each winter in their recreational vehicle. They were in Pensacola, Florida, and planned to stay through May to attend their granddaughter’s college graduation but then the pandemic hit.
“The school my daughter went to canceled classes and basically sent all the students home,” DeFord said. “So, they decided at that point not to stay there and travel home as well.”
Home for David and Becky DeFord was a Chandler RV park.
“While traveling back, he got pretty sick,” DeFord said. “They made it as far as Fort Stockton, Texas and he was too ill to travel and so they stayed there a couple of days. During that time, I had gone back to pick up my daughter that was in Pensacola and we were driving her car back to Arizona.”
While driving home, DeFord learned of his parents’ plight and diverted his trip to rendezvous with them.
“They were stranded basically. They couldn’t get anywhere,” he said. “He had been sick prior to them stopping and was pretty sick at that point. He wasn’t in a hospital. He was just bed-ridden, trying to keep food down.”
DeFord drove the RV, taking his dad with him, while his mom and daughter followed behind, reaching Gilbert that night.
“When my dad walked into our house, we had just gotten home. He tripped and fell,” DeFord recalled. “He was acting incoherently and so we called 911. The paramedics came and checked his vitals and were concerned his oxygen levels were low.”
An ambulance took David to Chandler Regional Medical Center.
“He never came home,” DeFord said.
DeFord said it didn’t dawn on him his dad might have COVID-19 when they met in Texas because his mom wasn’t ill and the two went everywhere together.
“We started to suspect it when the doctors were checking him out and he was having respiratory issues and low-oxygen levels,” he said. “That was probably the first time we suspected he probably had that. We might have suspected it earlier but I can’t remember to be honest. He seemed like he was just under the weather when we met up with them.”
DeFord said it was unclear how his father contracted COVID-19.
“Nobody knows where he was exposed to it other than he was sick when traveling home,” he said.
David met all the criteria for those considered high-risk for the disease – he was 78 and had underlying health conditions that included diabetes and Guillain-Barre, a rare neurological disorder.
DeFord said the family was able to have face time with his father while he was on oxygen until three days later – when he was intubated and put on a ventilator for a week.
“He wasn’t getting any better,” DeFord said. “Seemed like at a point they were able to start to remove the respirator but they were never able to get his lungs to support his breathing.
“It was around Saturday the doctors told us in a couple of days he would die on the ventilator or we could choose to remove him from the ventilator and let nature takes its course, which we chose to do.”
Adding to the family’s grief was the inability to visit with David. DeFord said the family is grateful to the hospital’s staff for enabling the time-consuming video communication.
DeFord said his mother, Becky, 77, started showing symptoms when she got to the house and later tested positive for COVID-19.
“She wasn’t hospitalized,” he said. “It didn’t affect her like my dad. In fact, she seems fully recovered now and seems to be in really good health.”
DeFord, his wife and their two daughters at the home all came down with the coronavirus.
“We have not been tested,” he said, noting they didn’t meet the criteria for testing such as having acute respiratory illness. “We know we have it. Our doctor says we’ve been exposed. We all had symptoms, mostly fever and cough. My wife and one of my daughters had a bit of a cough but they all recovered with the exception of me. I’m still suffering for two weeks.”
DeFord said he still has a fever and lately developed some difficulty with breathing after he’s wrestled with severe achiness, nausea and headaches.
“I’m 57,” he said. “I’m in pretty good health no underlying issue but it hit me pretty hard.”
DeFord is using what happened with his family as an example for others to self-quarantine and follow guidelines such as frequent hand washing.
“That is the only way to prevent the spread,” he said.
Once, DeFord stops showing the symptoms, he will need to self-isolate further for another two weeks before he can bury his dad.
“They released the body to the mortuary and again because of the quarantine we can’t go and meet with the mortuary workers,” he said. “Everything is done through the phone.”
DeFord’s brother, however, came down from Kingman for face-to-face consultation with the funeral home, Valley of the Sun Mortuary and Cemetery.
When the open-casket funeral does take place, it won’t be much of a ceremony with the limitation of groups to 10 and fewer, DeFord said.
“It would probably be the first time we get to see him up close again, other than the day we got him home,” he said. “It was pretty abrupt when we got home. He fell as soon as he got into the house. There were no visit and so it was just how life happens. It takes you by surprise and we were not particularly prepared for how quickly it happens.”
For now, the family is in limbo with the funeral.
“Obviously we don’t want this to drag on forever,” DeFord said. “If I continue to be sick, we would need to make other arrangements we don’t want to think about, a burial without us being there.”