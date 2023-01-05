At 51, Shaun Krauser has worn many hats throughout his career – Maricopa County prosecutor, law firm partner, radio talk show host, adjunct professor and public speaker.
He now wants to be Gilbert’s mayor. Krauser plans to make a formal announcement Jan. 6.
“So this isn’t something where we kind of sat around and said, ‘let’s give it a shot,’” Krauser said recently. “We’ve been talking the last four months, involved in dozens of meetings with individuals in town, at the state and the national level – is the time right, can we play a role at having an impact?”
According to Krauser, those individuals include state Senate President-elect Warren Petersen, R-LD 14; Cindy Biggs, who serves on the Gilbert County Island Fire District Board and is married to U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, R-AZ; former U.S. Rep. Matt Salmon, who dropped out of the governor’s race in 2022 and Gilbert Councilman Laurin Hendrix, whose last day in office is Jan. 10. Hendrix was elected to a state House seat in November.
Krauser said he has also met with “the average citizen out there and getting feedback from them.”
He may be unknown to the general public but he says he has deep roots in Gilbert.
He grew up in Mesa and in 1981 his parents bought a home in Gilbert, which is still owned by the family. He spent his teenage years working at a business in the Heritage District and he’s raised his six children for the last 20 years in Gilbert.
These days Krauser travels around the world and state speaking on the Constitution, leadership and liberty. He’s also penned a book, “Your Nation to Save: A Line-By-Line Explanation of the US Constitution.”
Krauser has never run for elected office, served on any town board or commission or graduated from the Gilbert Leadership program – where participants learn about local government and the challenges and demands facing the town.
But he said he’s been involved behind the scenes.
Krauser, who has a 25-year background teaching constitutional law, said he has acted as a sounding board for Hendrix and former Gilbert Councilmen Jared Taylor and Victor Petersen on things the council was considering.
“I was working with them as they served their time on council,” said Krauser, who was an adjunct professor of constitutional and criminal law at the Phoenix and the Glendale Police academies.
Petersen left office in 2018 and Taylor in 2020.
Krauser’s political involvement also comes from having worked with people who testified in front of Congress, and having counseled a number of politicians behind closed doors to make sure they were in compliance with constitutional standards, he said.
And, he’s worked extensively with the Republican Party and has trained precinct committeemen.
Although the mayoral race isn’t until 2024, Krauser said announcing now will give him the time to build name recognition and support.
“It’s rather irresponsible for someone to say six months before a mayor race that they want to play ball, too,” said Krauser, who’s been attending the council meetings. “Eighteen months will allow me to build relationships and meet people I will be involved in representing.”
Ahead of Jan. 6, Krauser gave a look at his campaign platform, which includes streamlining government and protecting personal liberties.
It was unclear if Mayor Brigette Peterson intended to run for re-election. She did not respond to the Gilbert Sun News for comment.
Regardless if she runs or not, “I’m very excited to bring fresh, new ideas,” Krauser said. “A lot of people are not happy with what’s going on in Gilbert. A lot of people are not happy with the way the current council is running this town.”
And the mayor’s nine ethics violation complaints against her make her vulnerable, he added.
Peterson was cleared of all wrongdoing by an outside attorney although she was noted for exercising poor judgment.
Taylor said Krauser has been asked to run for various offices in the past, including that of the U.S. Senate and Maricopa County Board of Supervisors
“I have always felt that he’d be great in any elected office, but the timing wasn’t right,” Taylor said. “Given the struggles with our current leadership, I knew we needed some positive change and Shane’s name came to mind so I asked him if he’d consider running.”
“Frankly, I thought he’d say ‘No’ given our previous discussions but he was open to learning more so we took the idea for a walk and here we are.”
Taylor ticked off a list of qualities that Krauser would bring to the table, benefiting residents.
“First, he understands the role of government and the importance of protecting individual rights,” Taylor said. “Second, his law-enforcement background is very needed at a time of rising crime in Gilbert and Arizona.
“Third, he is able to communicate a positive vision for Gilbert. He’s treats everyone with respect and is a unifier, not a divider which is much needed in our community.”