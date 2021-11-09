From here on out, Gilbert’s new and sometimes maligned logo will be placed only on temporary structures such as outdoor signs, flags, trash cans and vehicles.
An internal committee of employees from key departments – such as police, fire and parks and rec – and Council members Kathy Tilque and Scott September presented recommendations last week for the symbol’s use.
How the logo was being used was a topic of discussion in a June meeting, prompting the Council to ask for the committee.
“Two of the items that we determined would be structures that we would not recommend moving forward with in terms of having the logo on them would be building exteriors,” said Dawn Prince, assistant town manager at last Tuesday’s Council study session.
“Those are obviously more difficult, more expensive to change out and then also if there’s any interior decor such as flooring where we would not recommend going forward.”
There is one town building currently with the logo embedded in its flooring.
The one exception is the Public Safety Training Facility, which sports a 15-foot reproduction of the logo on the east wall.
The committee discussed the logo on the facility quite a bit and eventually referred to the approved construction plans, which shows it scheduled for the east elevation, Prince said.
According to town officials, the logo is an abstract “G” monogram that incorporates colors inspired by Arizona’s sunsets. But detractors say otherwise, calling it “embarrassing” and “cheap” likening it to the Google G and the “Peter Piper Pizza’s symbol.”
The logo replaces the one that looked like a swirl.
Since the Council late last year adopted the logo, designed internally by staff, it is in use on email signatures, websites, business cards, ID cards, flags, vehicles and street signs.
Prince said the committee also looked at how other Valley municipalities like Chandler, Peoria and Glendale used their logos, all of which are recent designs. The panel said that the various brand standards just depended on the cities and what they chose was important.
“There wasn’t a ‘we’re going to use the logo on this specific thing and not on this other thing,’” she said. “What we did find, though, is that they did have some standards for size or aspect or color that would be appropriate to use.”
Prince said the committee in considering what would be temporary items looked at things that “were not going to be expensive to change out and they were not going to be things that would really cause any imposition on the town.”
Temporary items are those with a defined life cycle and where there will be a need to be switched out after a period of time, according to Prince.
“Questions about where these items may fall would be at the discretion of the department director or the town manager,” she added.
Mayor Brigette Peterson, who was not on the Council when the logo was approved and has been a vocal critic of it, raised concerns.
She asked what will happen to the training facility when the current logo is replaced with a new one.
“We don’t have a building with this large of a logo any place in Gilbert and so it concerns me that it’s this large and what will happen in the future when that changes out because logos are temporary,” Peterson said.
Prince said the logo could be changed out if a new one was designed.
“We as a committee opted to not move any of either the green swirls that we had or the current logo off of any of the buildings,” Prince said. “But that certainly could be an option in the future.”
Tilque added, “One of the considerations of keeping the logo here on this building is the cost to remove it after we’ve already paid for it.
“I think in 20 years when we look at the logo I think that that Council will make that decision whether they will spend the money to take that logo off and replace it or just take it off,” she said. “I feel comfortable at this point that that decision can be made in the future.”
According to the Town, the cost of the logo for the public safety building was $18,000.
Peterson’s biggest concern, however, was putting the logo on the town’s flag.
“I’ve noticed for the other cities that a flag is not something that they do,” she said. “The three cities that you used as examples Glendale, Peoria and Chandler, their flag is not something that they use the logo on.
“I don’t think that a temporary logo is something that should be on our flag that represents us when we go places. Gilbert’s at the point in its lifespan and history that we should have a flag that identifies our community and maybe that’s a whole other subcommittee and a discussion with somebody else unless nobody agrees.”
Tilque said the flag issue was a separate discussion if the Council chose to have it.
“I’m happy to have that discussion separate,” she said. “But I’m comfortable with the recommendations.”
September commended the mayor for thinking ahead as to when the logo changes again and asked if the training facility will remain the one building where the town continues “to put gigantic logos on the side of it or would that open up an opportunity for something different.”
”Perhaps in the future when there is a new logo and the opportunity for that (current) logo to come down (and it) makes financial sense, then maybe that’s the opportunity for fire and police to come up with a joint logo for this joint use facility,” September said, adding he would be open for further dialog on the flag issue.
“I like the idea of maybe a seal to be used on something like a flag,” he said. “A seal conveys something about Gilbert’s founding (and) values that is a little more permanent and talks about our authenticity as a community.”