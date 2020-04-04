A Gilbert bibliophile who built and installed a book-sharing box to share his passion with the community is seeing more than just paperbacks and hardcovers changing hands these days.
“The first time, I saw a can of soup and a box of tea bags,” Jim Thomas said. “The next day I saw toilet paper, paper towels and soap.”
About two weeks ago, residents have been dropping off pantry items at the box or taking some from it.
COVID-19 has spurred panic-buying of items such as toilet paper, canned goods and water, leaving store shelves bare.
Thomas said people are adding pantry items daily.
“I’m happy people are responding to it in the time that we are facing right now,” he said.
Thomas, an avid reader who passed his love of books on to his two sons, now adults, and twin grandsons, embarked on building his “little library” last year.
The concept is modeled after the Little Free Library Program, which advocates a “take a book, return a book” free exchange via small wooden boxes that people can assemble and put in front of their house.
“In the summertime, my birthday was coming up and I asked my friends and family that instead of giving me presents, I would like gift cards to stores to purchase products and tools to make the little library,” Thomas said. “So, I started it in July and it was a slow process because of working and other obstacles in life.”
Eventually, he completed the box and erected it near his son and daughter-in-law’s house in south Gilbert because he lives in an apartment.
He stocked it with books he’s finished reading – sports, biographies, novels and travel.
“I was pleasantly surprised it was being well used,” he said.
Thomas said a windstorm about a month ago blew the box off its base but someone found it, repaired it and put it back with all the books in place.
“It’s no longer my project,” he said. “It belongs to the community now. They are taking care of it.
“Through no prodding of my own, I just put my little library there, most people in the community are stepping up and providing items people may need.”