Both Gilbert LD 12 representatives in the state House were among the 14 Republicans who voted against a bill to waive the expenditure cap that is stopping Arizona public schools from spending all the money they already have for this fiscal year.
Despite the no votes by Reps. Jake Hoffman and Travis Grantham and their colleagues last week, the House’s 45-14 approval of the measure means it’s up to the Senate to spare school districts across Arizona from making cuts in their current budget totaling more than $1.1 billion.
Senate President Karen Fann, R-Prescott, said she has yet to line up the necessary votes in her own chamber and unless senators act by March 1, the House vote won’t matter – and schools will be barred from spending cash they already have and need to finish the school year.
That would force Gilbert Public Schools to make $40 million in spending reductions while Higley Unified is looking at a $16 million reduction and Chandler Unified faces $54 million in cuts.
“This could be fairly catastrophic,” said Bill Parker, Gilbert Public Schools Governing Board member at its Feb. 1 meeting. “My concern is the impact on students and our employees. We already have a teacher shortage in the state, a significant shortage. If we have to lay people off we might not have them back.”
Higley Chief Financial Officer Tyler Moore told his board earlier this month, “This reduction would wipe out all our contingencies from our current budget.” By depleting its reserves, the district won’t have to make any cuts this current year but Moore added:
“We would have to make some reductions in or eliminate some of those additional budgeted FTEs (full time equivalent),” he said. “We would also have to propose no compensation increase as well as hiring and salary freezes.
“With no budget contingencies in our budget we would be at risk if there was any sort of catastrophe. We would be at risk of having to furlough. It’s just not pretty. I don’t want to go down the list of stuff but this is potentially what we are preparing for if this were to come to fruition.”
The House vote occurred with all Democrats in favor.
None of the 14 Republicans who opposed the move explained their decisions. Nor did any respond to requests after the vote by Capitol Media Services for comment.
The measure had bipartisan support and one of its champions was Rep. Jennifer Pawlik, D-Chandler, whose district includes a portion of west Gilbert.
Pawlik told colleagues there was no reason for them to refuse the one-time waiver.
“The override is a temporary fix that will allow schools to spend the money they have already been allocated,’’ she said.
“They have not done anything wrong,’’ Pawlik continued. “And they certainly have not overspent their budgets.’’
Instead, it simply recognizes – as has the l
Legislature at least twice before – that the aggregate expenditure limit approved by voters in 1980 needs to be waived in certain circumstances.
House Speaker Rusty Bowers, R-Mesa, echoed the sentiment that the action should have been routine.
“Every year or other there’s some issue that is politicized,’’ he said. “No one ever said that the schools were doing something wrong.’’
The delay in acting, Bowers said, was to make sure that the waiver did not affect other issues, like the fate of Proposition 208, a voter-approved measure that sought to raise over $800 million for K-12 education through a surcharge on the incomes of the most wealthy.
In an earlier ruling the Arizona Supreme Court said the funds cannot be collected if they would force schools to exceed the expenditure cap. Bowers noted, though, that issue is about the 2022-23 school year; Tuesday’s vote is about the current school year.
That leaves it to Fann to line up the votes in the Senate. And she declined to tell Capitol Media Services how many votes she is short.
But, even counting her own support, she needs at least six of the remaining 15 Republicans to go along.
That’s because it takes a two-thirds vote of both chambers even for a one-year waiver of the expenditure cap. And there currently are only 13 Democrats in the Senate, what with Sen. Juan Mendez, D-Tucson, not having been present since the beginning of the session as he chose to stay home and avoid the possibility of infecting his newborn child.
The limit was imposed by voters in 1980 as part of a multi-pronged effort to curb government spending. It set a baseline of total K-12 expenses, with annual adjustments for both inflation and student growth.
That growth figure, however, is based on attendance in the prior school year. And the COVID outbreak resulted in many students not attending classes.
Complicating matters is a 0.6-cent sales tax first approved by voters in 2000 to supplement teacher salaries.
The original 20-year measure put those revenues outside the expenditure cap. But when lawmakers approved an extension through 2041 they did not include the same exemption.
That action alone amounts to more than $600 million of the excess.
Education officials have said the failure of lawmakers to waive the limit by March 1 means each and every school district will need to trim about 16% of what they budgeted for the entire school year. The cuts will need to be made in just three months, a move that could result in having to lay off teachers and consolidate classes.