A first-term Scottsdale legislator convinced colleagues last week to let businesses ignore mask mandates to stem the spread of COVID by arguing that they weren’t needed decades ago to stop the spread of AIDS.
On a 31-28 party-line vote, the House approved legislation that says business owners need not enforce any state, city, town or county requirement for people to wear a mask.
Republican Rep. Joseph Chaplik, sponsor of HB 2770, said it would give businesses the choice of whether to enforce the mandates many communities already have adopted and that said consumers then would have the option of deciding if they want to do business there.
Chaplik argued that the mandates are an overreaction and that society has managed to survive other viral outbreaks without masks.
For example, he cited HIV “that was going to wipe our global destruction of human bodies with AIDS.’’
“We heard about that in the 80s,’’ Chaplik said. “Yet no masks were required.’’
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says HIV, the virus that causes AIDS, cannot be spread by air. It is spread through exchange of bodily fluids, normally sexual transmission or sores from open wounds and also can be spread through sharing infected needles.
“It’s about the individual rights of these business owners as Americans,’’ Chaplik argued.
Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, echoed that sentiment.
“The bill doesn’t say ‘masks don’t work,’ ‘’ he said. “The bill gives business owners ... the right to make a decision.’’
The vote came over the objections of several lawmakers who said the measure ignores evidence of how masks, properly worn, help curb the spread of the disease that has so far killed half a million Americans, including more than 16,000 in Arizona.
Rep. Randall Friese, D-Tucson, who is a physician, said masks are part of the “very basic, important tools,’’ along with hand washing and social distancing, to curb the spread.
Chaplik went on to tell colleagues to look at what’s happening elsewhere to disprove the claims that masks help prevent the spread of the virus.
“Nebraska never had a mask mandate,’’ he said. He said the same is true in places like Mississippi and Georgia.
“I would think that based on these arguments these states would have dead people piled up all over their state because no one else would be living because no one has masks on,’’ Chaplik continued.
Rep. Bret Roberts, R-Maricopa, expressed similar beliefs. Roberts said he’s heard a figure that something like 90% of the state is covered by some local mask mandate.
“If they work, how are people still catching COVID?’’ he asked.
Other Republicans who voted for the bill did not openly challenge the effectiveness of masks, properly worn, in preventing the spread of disease. Instead, they said the legislation is a matter of individual rights.
Rep. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, had a slightly different take.
“This bill is simply about not making 16-year-old waiters and waitresses police officers enforcing a criminal mask statute,’’ he said.
Rep. Diego Rodriguez, D-Phoenix, said Chaplik is wrong in arguing that mask mandates are an example of government overreach.
“Mask mandates are a textbook example of the government ensuring one of its fundamental purposes, which is guarding the public health and safety,’’ Rodriguez said. He said allowing people to ignore such an order sends a bad message.
Rep. Joanne Osborne, R-Goodyear, who owns the jewelry store with the family name, told colleagues this is a difficult decision.
She said her employees wear masks. Despite that, some did get sick, forcing the closure of the store.
“I have had friends die of COVID,’’ Osborne said.
Osborne also said there are other mandates on business that are accepted, like having sprinklers and fire extinguishers. But Osborne, who provided the crucial -- and required -- 31st vote for the measure, said she had to side with her colleagues.
“I’m no communist,’’ she said.