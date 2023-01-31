The Arizona Legislature will exempt itself from state public records law and destroy all email correspondence sent or received by lawmakers or staff after 90 days under new rules adopted by majority Republicans over vigorous opposition from minority Democrats.
The Senate also completely exempted text messages on members’ personal phones, which lawmakers frequently use for legislative business, from release at any time. The House policy is not as expansive.
The House package that was adopted despite unified opposition from minority Democrats also makes major changes to many other rules of the chamber, including limiting debate on controversial legislation to just 30 minutes and requiring the Republican speaker to approve future rules changes – even if a majority of members vote to do so.
Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, a member of the Republican leadership team, defended the new rules during the vote, saying the limits on debate were needed because Democrats were using lengthy floor debates as a “weapon.’’ He also said that Republican leaders here looked to rules adopted by the U.S. Congress as a template.
“These rules are rules that were accepted and written by Democrats and Republicans,’’ he said, even though Democrats in the Arizona House were not consulted. “So to present this in a way that makes it seem that Republicans are restricting speech or stopping one side from doing business, it’s just totally disingenuous and unfair. And let’s just be honest about it.’’
He made no mention of the new records retention policy, which has the most impact on the public’s ability to learn what lawmakers are doing and who is urging them to act.
Current Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Queen Creek, was deeply involved in that effort when he was chair of the judiciary committee.
If in place after the 2020 presidential election, these rules would have prevented the public from learning about many of the efforts to persuade Arizona lawmakers to throw out President Joe Biden’s win.
One of the most well-known of those efforts was a series of emails that Virginia Thomas, wife of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and a supporter of former President Donald Trump, sent to a host of state Republican House and Senate members just days after Biden won the election. She urged members to throw out Biden’s delegates to the Electoral College and replace them with a GOP slate.
The changes create broad exemptions for the Legislature from state Public Records Law, which requires retention of records indefinitely and release to the public on request.
Senate Republicans were forced to release thousands of emails and text messages related to their partisan review of the 2020 presidential election, although they fought the release in court.
The state Supreme Court ruled last year that some of the emails and text messages could remain secret. The court cited the needs of lawmakers to be able to discuss and debate issues privately, and the principle of separation of powers.
And it allows Speaker Ben Toma, R-Peoria, or Senate President Petersen to sue for any perceived slight by new Democratic Gov. Katie Hobbs without holding a vote.
The debate limit in the House removes one of the few procedural moves minority Democrats have to slow down bills that are being pushed only by Republican members. The GOP has slim one-vote majorities in both chambers. No major changes to debate rules were made in the Senate, which has half as many members.
The provision requiring the speaker to vote in favor of any future rules change will block any bipartisan effort to bypass him and call for a vote on legislation he does not support.