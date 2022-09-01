A national survey found that Gilbert ranks fourth in the nation for the most homes for sale with swimming pools.
It is one of seven Arizona cities ranked in the top 20 in the country, though Chandler leads the national list.
“The Phoenix metro area is one of the biggest swimming pool markets in the world,” said Cohl Workman, owner of Thunderbird Pools & Spa.
The survey ranked Chandler first because about 60% of single-family homes or condos for sale have a swimming pool.
For those who don’t have a pool at their home, there are 2.3 public pools for every 100,000 residents. The survey also considered storage space for pool accessories, and said Chandler ranks just above the national average for a 10’x12’rental unit at about $142 per month.
The survey noted that almost all apartment complexes in Gilbert have pools and that about half of the homes or condos for sale in Gilbert feature pools.
A home with a pool in Gilbert is approximately 9% more expensive than one without a pool, the survey found.
Mesa and Scottsdale rank 6th and 7th respectively. Scottsdale has the highest proportion of homes and condos for sale with pools among the top 100 cities, 70%, but all this water fun potential comes with a lofty price tag. Scottsdale homes with pools are 16% more expensive than those without pools, the survey found.
Other Arizona cities that wound up in the top 20 were Tucson, Glendale and Phoenix.
Workman said people who don’t have a pool in their yard but are considering it, expect to pay about $55,000.
“It was nearly $35,000 before the pandemic, but it has nearly doubled,” he said.
The pandemic has led to huge increase in the number of new pools being built and also the increase in price, Workman said.
“The swimming pool industry has been majorly affected by the pandemic,” Workman said. “The demand for pools went up during the pandemic.
“People said if I’m not going to go to concerts, or out to eat, and I’m going to be spending a lot of time at home, well, that money went into their house, and their backyard.”
Workman said the pandemic also prompted many people to decide to move to the Sun Belt or sunny areas. He said people moving from expensive areas, such as California, could buy a cheaper home and have extra money to improve it – like adding a swimming pool.
“In May of 2020, the demand went through the roof,” he said. “We came to work one day and there were over 100 inquiries for a new pool. And it was like that for quite a while.”
Workman said that led some pool companies to oversell, meaning there was no way they could build enough pools fast enough. He said some people have been waiting up to two years for a pool they ordered to be built.
The other problem facing the industry right now are the supply shortages every other industry is dealing with.
“This year we’re dealing with a crippling concrete shortage,” Workman said. “We’ve had to cut the orders we can take in half.”