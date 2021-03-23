Gilbert is in line for another round of federal pandemic-relief funding to the tune of $24.07 million.
The town last year received $29.2 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
The new funding is from the $1.9 trillion relief bill passed by Congress earlier this month.
“The funds are similar to the CARES funding in that there is a quite a bit of flexibility with what they can be used for,” town spokeswoman Jennifer Harrison said.
The only restrictions are that Gilbert can’t use the funds to cut taxes and can’t use it to pay down pension obligations, she added.
When asked how the town anticipated spending the funds, Harrison said staff anticipated receiving direction on next steps from Town Council at the March 30 meeting.
Recommendations for the use of those funds would likely come from a council subcommittee created last year for that purpose.
Subcommittee members are Vice Mayor Yung Koprowski and Council members Scott September and Aimee Yentes, who chairs it.
Council ended up approving the subcommittee’s recommendations on the first allotment by allocating the bulk of the monies – $18 million to help local businesses recover. The breakdown included $11 million for business grants, $5 million for business loans and $2 million to provide experts and programs to businesses so they can improve operations.
Council also approved giving $2 million for nonprofits that are helping families affected by the pandemic and $400,000 to the Parks and Recreations Department so it could offer discounted program fees to residents.
Additionally, $8 million was set aside for the much-needed expansion of the Police Department’s dispatch center.
According to the town, there was still $800,000 from the first round that hasn’t been dedicated as of Jan. 1.
Gilbert’s latest share comes from a total of $2.6 billion in direct coronavirus relief to Arizona cities, towns, counties, and tribal communities, according to U.S. Sen Kyrsten Sinema, who helped secure the funding.
Sinema, a member of the Senate’s bipartisan group on COVID-relief, worked to ensure the funds go directly to local leaders, so communities have more flexibility to make local decisions on how best to use it.
“Thanks to bipartisan negotiations and close collaboration with Arizona mayors and county leaders, we secured direct coronavirus relief for our cities, towns, counties, and tribal communities to save jobs and prevent cuts to local first responders and essential services,” said Sinema in the release.
Phoenix, the state’s largest municipality, received the lion’s share of funding at $416.16 million.
In the East Valley, Mesa was the largest recipient with $101.36 million, followed by Tempe, $45.99 million, Chandler, $35.99 million and Scottsdale, $30.05 million.
Gilbert’s school districts also will be getting some money, but state Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman has not announced how her department will be divvying up $600 million in aid for K-12 education.