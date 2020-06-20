People in Gilbert are now required to wear a face mask when entering town buildings and facilities and when they are outdoors or indoors where social distancing is impossible in an effort to counter skyrocketing COVID-19 cases.
Town Council voted 5-2 last Friday to pass the emergency order that took effect at 5 p.m. that day – two days after Gov. Doug Ducey’s executive order left the decision up to mayors.
“If you can, if you are able please wear a mask,” Mayor Jenn Daniels said.
There was a chance the town’s mandate would be superseded by one that Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors were to discuss Friday afternoon after GSN’s print deadline.
Councilman Scott September said the order was needed to protect the town workforce such as public safety personnel and those who oversee the town’s water supply, which are specialized positions that can’t be easily replaced
As of 5 a.m. Friday, the town received over 900 emails on mandated masks with 607 in favor and 262 against, reported Valerie Shaffter, the mayor’s aide.
Town Clerk Lisa Maxwell said she’s received 1,804 comment cards with 825 people in favor of masks and 979 against.
Of the seven people who spoke during the public meeting, three opposed mandated masks, saying it was government interference and a violation of their individual rights.
“Masks are not good,” said self-described millennial Tony Bonse, who added wearing one should be left up to the judgment of individuals.
He said COVID-19 had a 99 percent survival rate and called the pandemic “a lot of hype.”
But Kerry Knicos, an ICU nurse for the last 12 years, said, “I’ve seen the sickest patients and things are not easing up now.”
Resident and small-business owner Colette Nichols said she is considered high-risk for the virus and doesn’t see how forcing people to wear masks was infringing on their rights.
“I have no choice but to work,” she said. “Your right ends when your fist meets my face. Masks don’t hurt you when you wear it and it may save someone’s life.”
Over the course of the 1.5-hour special meeting held virtually, changes were made to the draft order in response to concerns raised by council members.
Council moved the effective date of the order from June 22 to last Friday, raised the age of children exempted from the mandate to 6 from 2 and set an expiration date of 30 days instead of having it open-ended.
Council also removed penalties for violating the order and removed the requirement of mandated masks when entering or while inside a business or on public transportation.
Daniels said businesses have been acting responsibly. She said the only time police would be involved is if a business owner asks someone refuses to obey a request to either leave or wear a mask or practice social distancing. In that case, police can cite the person for trespassing, she said.
The order requires businesses in town that are open to the public to post signs at its entrances telling customers or visitors they must wear face coverings.
Council members Jared Taylor and Aimee Yentes voted against the order.
Taylor said the order violated the state and federal constitutions and was a bad policy because it was difficult to enforce and would cause divisiveness in the community between those who favored masks and those who don’t.
He claimed some studies show masks work and others show they don’t work in protecting against COVID-19.
He likened the order to “a bomb in our community” and said there wasn’t enough time to vet it.
He also opposed the penalty, which was six months in jail with a 2,500 fine and the use of police to enforce the policy.
Taylor recommended the town take no action and instead leave the decision of mandated masks up to schools, businesses, churches and other nonprofits.
Yentes said masks are a good supplemental measure to washing hands and social distancing and but that they give a false sense of security to wearers.
“It’s a blunt mechanism with lots of unknowns, lots of variables,” she said of the order. “It’s better to err on the side of freedom.”
Councilwoman Yung Koprowski supported wearing masks. She is the only one on the Council dais who has been wearing a mask during meetings.
She said having people wear a mask was a “simple ask” and she pointed out how government intervenes when it comes to things such as drunken driving and wearing seat belts.
She said government must protect people to the best of its ability and asked “how many rights do people have when they are dead.”
Councilman Bill Spence, a retired Navy commander, said he struggled with the order because it challenged his beliefs.
But he has had training and experience dealing with two outbreaks onboard and after having talked with military experts on the issue, he said, “Masks do not increase the spread.”
For him, it came down to personal freedom as an American and when do government step in for the good of public safety, Spence said, adding the number of cases is irrefutable and that failure to act was irresponsible.
As of Thursday, there were 643 positive COVID-19 cases in Gilbert, according to the town website. The mayor noted in her weekly video update last Wednesday that Gilbert’s cases increased by 39 percent over the last seven days.
Statewide, health officials reported 43,085 positive cases and 1,271 deaths in Arizona.
Daniels noted that if the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors were to act on the masks, what they pass would make Gilbert’s order moot.