Gilbert housing units increased by 24.5 percent since 2010 – the second biggest increase in the East Valley, according to U.S. Census Bureau.
The U.S. Census Bureau recently released data from its 2020 decennial count, which showed that county-wide, Gilbert’s jump in units was not nearly as big as those in Queen Creek, Buckeye and Goodyear.
But Gilbert’s percentage increase in units is nearly three times that of the increases seen in all of Maricopa or Pinal counties, where they were 10.6 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively.
Queen Creek saw the most dramatic increase in housing units in 10 years with 129.4-percent, going from 11,071 units in 2010 to 19,628. Most of that increase was in the Pinal County portion of Queen Creek, which saw a 2,527 percent increase in units, from 1263 to 4,283.
Among East Valley municipalities, Chandler ranked third with a 14.8-percent increase, or 13,984 new builds, bringing the number of units in that city to 108,388.
Gilbert has about 10 more years before it reaches build-out.
Since 2010, the Census showed, developers built 18,323 housing units in the town, bringing the total inventory to 93,230 in 2020. In the 2000 count, Gilbert had 37,007 housing units and in 1990 it had just under 11,000.
It appeared that nearly half of the new builds came on line last year as 2019 Census data reported 84,390 total units in Gilbert, according to Town Planning Manager Eva Cutro.
The federal data did not differentiate between single-family homes and apartments, so each unit could be one or the other.
The U.S. Census defines “housing unit” as single-family house, apartment, mobile home and a group of rooms.
But using the 2019 Census data, Cutro said 88.6 percent of the town’s housing comprises single-family homes and 11.4 percent are multi-family, ranging from two-unit to 20-plus units in a building
“Based on the 2019 data, Gilbert has a much lower percentage of multi-family units than our neighboring municipalities,” Cutro said.
Information she supplied showed that multi-family housing represents 11 percent of Gilbert’s total residential units – compared with 31 percent for Chandler; 46 percent for Mesa and 47 percent for Scottsdale.
Cutro added that the 11.4 percent for multi-family does not include 700 units that are currently under review for four multi-family housing projects and 4,748 units that are permitted, but have not completed construction.
When multi-family projects have come forward for approval in recent years, residents generally have opposed them, citing concerns with an increase in traffic, noise and crime.
Currently, Morrison Ranch residents are fighting over an apartment proposal with its developer.
The Morrison Family wants to add 80 more units for a total of 320 units in a proposed two-story apartment complex at the northeast corner of Higley and Warner roads next to the Lakeview Trails neighborhood.
Residents there have put up stiff opposition by speaking at Council meetings and posting signs, “No more apartments in Gilbert.”
They’ve also formed a social media group, protectgilbert.com, to encourage the public to campaign against more multi-family housing in Gilbert and to stop the proposed re-zone in Morrison Ranch, allowing for the 80 additional units. The site is also selling “No More Apartments” yards signs for $5 each.
Gilbert’s General Plan, the blueprint for the Town’s growth, however, does not limit the number of multi-family units, Cutro said.
But the voter-approved plan does limit where multi-family construction can occur, which is on land zoned residential 8-14, 14-15 and 25-50 units per acre, she said, adding the three categories make up about 3 percent of the total land in Gilbert.
“It is unknown how much of this land may be developed for multi-family,” Cutro said. “And if other land categories may be re-classified in the future.”
Last year, Town Council approved a rezone of land to allow for a 328-unit apartment complex in south Gilbert after the landowner complained the site did not lend itself to commercial development.
Cutro also said that multi-family may be allowed in some commercial districts as part of a mixed-use development.
Overall, the 2020 Census reported that housing units in the country although increasing by 6.7 percent was approximately half the rate of growth during the previous decade.
According to the agency, the slowdown was expected as the housing boom of the mid-2000s contributed to a rapid expansion of supply, while the housing crash and ensuing Great Recession of 2007-08 resulted in an increase in the number of vacant units.
Although Gilbert has been increasing its housing units, not all of them were occupied.
According to the 2020 count, the town had a 4.6 percent vacancy rate, a drop from 7.4 percent in 2010.
Meanwhile, the Census also showed between 2010 and 2020, Maricopa County added 13,656 units for a current total of 1.8 million while Pinal County added 13,656 units for a new total of 172,878.
As for the two biggest cities in Maricopa County, Mesa bested Phoeni9x in increased housing units.
Mesa saw 18,909 new units. A 9.4 percent increase, for a total 220,082. Phoenix housing rose by 6,9 percent, with 40,603 new-builds for a total 630,752 units.