Gilbert mom Valerie Lim said she’s prepared her family against the fast-spreading coronavirus that so far reached 13 states, including Arizona.
“I got my kids a couple extra hand sanitizer bottles for school (and) reminded them about proper hygiene procedures,” Lim said.
Arizona last week reported two cases, including one presumptive positive and five pending for the global virus. In the United States, 100 confirmed and presumptive positive cases were reported with 11 deaths last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There is no vaccine or cure at this time.
Although there are far more cases of flu, the mortality rate for COVID-19 is 3.4 percent, WHO reported. The estimated death rate of flu in the United States is about 0.1 percent, experts say.
Locally, residents’ plan of attack ranged from treating COVID-19 like the flu to panic-buying of bottled water, toilet paper, hand sanitizers and food.
Lim said she couldn’t find a 25-pound bag of jasmine rice anywhere when she went shopping recently.
“We go through a bag a month,” she said. “Everyone was freaking out and bought it all. Also, why the TP and water?”
Healthcare providers and schools say they have plans in place but look for direction to higher-ups, such as the CDC and Maricopa County Public Health Department.
Gilbert’s two hospitals say they have protocols in place to deal with the respiratory disease.
Banner Gateway Medical Center has an overall Emergency Operations Plan that includes Continuity of Operations Plans and Pandemic Plans, according to spokesman Corey Schubert, who was prohibited from disclosing details.
“They allow us the flexibility of implementing solutions such as work-from-home protocols to help reduce interruptions in the delivery of town services to the public,” he said.
According to Banner Health’s website, the hospital’s efforts include reviewing response plans with local leaders and monitoring supply inventories such as protective equipment and medications.
Part of Banner’s routine for patients who have a fever or respiratory illness include putting masks on the patients and asking about travel history.
Dignity Health, which includes the Mercy Gilbert Medical Center location, stated it was prepared to identify, isolate, and treat any potential patient who seeks care at its facilities.
Dignity Health in a statement said it has a screening tool and algorithms as part of its electronic health record system that help clinicians evaluate patients who may have the virus, and they are asking those visiting the facilities if they are experiencing any symptoms consistent with infectious diseases, including COVID-19.
Dignity Health hospitals also have implemented added training for employees and regularly conducts exercises for clinicians and staff on the correct procedures for using personal protection equipment while treating patients who may have COVID-19.
Gilbert’s two school districts also said they are prepared to deal with the outbreak.
“In the event of Maricopa County Public Health advising a partial or full school closure we would follow direction from the Arizona Department of Education, and have a variety of learning options that could be actioned depending on access, availability, length of closure and based on grade level,’ said Dawn Antestenis, Gilbert Public Schools spokeswoman in an email.
Antestenis added that parents have been asked to keep their children at home if they are sick and also to update their emergency contact information with the district.
Higley Unified is communicating to families via email the importance of good health practices to prevent the spread of any type of influenza, said spokeswoman Michelle Reese.
Current practice in dealing with a sick student is to send the child home who has a fever of 100.4 degrees or higher and they must be fever-free for 24 hours prior to returning to school, according to Reese.
“Any specific school impact would be handled on a case-by-case basis,” she said, adding that Higley will “take our direction” from county and state health officials.
If schools do close, how the district handles teaching students will depend on the timing and length of the closure, Reese said.
“Availability of staff could be another factor should the impact be more widespread,” she added. “We would need to follow any direction from the Arizona Department of Education, regarding the impact of school closure on state instructional requirements, just as we did when schools closed in 2018.
“Telelearning might come into play, depending on access and availability. We would follow guidance from the state. At this time, no plan is finalized.”
The Chandler Unified School District has said it will follow the county’s lead when it comes to deciding whether or not to close any schools.
Starting on Monday, the district’s 44,000 students will be leaving school for a two-week spring break and there’s currently no expectation to not let them return on March 24.
Chandler Unified officials said they’re not planning to screen students and staff for anyone who may travel abroad over spring break.
Officials at the Arizona Department of Health and Human Services said they could not comment on whether school closures are imminent – it will depend how COVID-19 evolves over the next few days and weeks, they said.
Gilbert Chamber of Commerce is doing what it can to support its members by sending out tips to keep the workplace safe.
The chamber worked with the East Valley Chambers of Commerce Alliance and U.S. Chamber on an “outline of commons-sense actions” for employees to keep the germs from spreading.
“Key points are to stay home if you are sick, clean your hands often, and avoid close contact with people who are sick,” said Kathy Tilque, Gilbert Chamber CEO and president.
Some major employers in the East Valley already are taking precautions by companies are curtailing employee travel.
Chandler’s Microchip Technology announced last week it was restricting its 18,000 employees from traveling to countries severely impacted by the spreading virus.
Any Microchip employees returning from these countries will be screened and possibly quarantined.
As of this week, Microchip said none of its employees or their family members have tested positive for the virus.
“Our employees in China, Hong Kong, Korea and other deeply affected countries are working from home and going to great lengths to keep Microchip’s business running and serving our customers.”
Intel has also restricted its employees from visiting countries where the virus has proliferated.
“We have implemented travel restrictions to areas significantly impacted by the ongoing coronavirus outbreak,” Intel spokesperson Linda Qian said. “We’re monitoring the situation closely and working to ensure that our employees have the information and resources they need to stay safe.”
Despite having manufacturing plants based in China, Intel claims the outbreak has not interfered with its business operations.
One of Intel’s employees in India has potentially been exposed to COVID-19 and was recently placed under quarantine.
In a letter sent out on Feb. 28, the county predicted the probability of any school closures being “very low” and “highly unlikely.”
Furthermore, a child catching COVID-19 may not result in the closure of their school.
State officials said if the child didn’t contract the virus at school, then the district may not be given the details of the child’s illness.
In its own letter to parents, Chandler Unified emphasized exercising basic hygiene practices like hand-washing and keeping sick kids home.
“Chandler Unified staff take these precautions in order to ensure a healthy learning environment for your children,” Superintendent Camille Casteel wrote.
If Chandler schools were to close, the district may have to obtain permission from the Arizona Department of Education to not extend the school calendar into summer break. Districts must obtain waivers from ADE if they don’t provide at least 180 days of schooling.
It would not be the first time CUSD has had to obtain such a waiver, since the district has not been afraid to close schools during previous flu outbreaks.
Amid the spread of swine flu across the Valley in 2009, Chandler Unified briefly closed two elementary schools after a couple students caught the contagious virus.
Even churches are not immune from the fears of contagion, as priests at Chandler’s St. Mary’s Parish have been given guidelines to limit hand-to-hand contact with congregants.
“We have suspended our sharing of the communion under the species of wine to avoid any chance of spreading any viruses,” said Father Daniel McBride.
“We are also being more intentional about those who give out communion – using anti-bacterial gel before giving out communion.”
Last week Gov. Doug Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ, director of the Arizona Department of Health Services, said the state is now operating under the Arizona Pandemic Influenza Response Plan, said health department spokesman Chris Minnick. The plan was last updated in May 2019.
Under the plan, the state health department is responsible for overall coordination of public health and medical emergency response and disseminating information during a pandemic and is tasked with duties, including storing and delivering vaccine as it becomes available and helping perform mass vaccinations in impacted counties.
The state’s Department of Public Safety would provide security for emergency pharmaceuticals and the Department of Agriculture would coordinate veterinary response to a domestic animal outbreak.
Additionally, the Economic Security Department would help with the placement of children in foster care or with relatives who have been orphaned or whose parents are hospitalized and too ill to care for them, according to the plan.
The county health departments would set up and administer mass vaccination sites and implement isolation and quarantine as needed.
And should the outbreak ever reach deadly proportions, the Department of Environmental Quality would coordinate with the Agricultural Department to determine appropriate mass burial locations for dispose of infected carcasses.
GSN staff writer Kevin Reagan contributed to this report.