Gilbert has sped up its timeline to dig for more wells in anticipation of more drastic cuts in Colorado River water next year.
Currently 41% of the town’s portable water supply to meet demand comes from water high up in the Rockies. The rest comes from the Salt River Project, 40%; groundwater, 4% and reclaimed water, 15%.
The town bumped up three wells for construction this year and three more next year at a potential cost as much as $56 million, though some factors may make the total cost less than that.
The six wells originally were scheduled for Fiscal Years 2025-31. The town last year met its portable water demand with 24% of water pumped from wells.
Gilbert currently has 20 groundwater wells throughout its service area and the majority are in Zone 1, where the North Water Treatment Plant is located near Guadalupe and Higley roads. The plant also treats water from the Salt, Verde, and Colorado rivers.
But the town’s water system is hampered in its ability to deliver water from the North Water Treatment Plant to south Gilbert due to factors such as water resources limitations, pumping and reservoir configurations.
So, the six new wells are planned for zones 2 and 3, which are served by the San Tan Vista Water Treatment Plant near Ocotillo and Recker roads, according to Jeanne Jensen, projects supervisor. San Tan Vista also treats Colorado River water delivered by the Central Arizona Project.
“The cost per well is just under $9 million,” Jensen said. “But it could be less expensive if it’s easy to drill, we already own the land or potentially take over an existing (irrigation) well.”
Treating the water from the wells is not included in the cost. Each well is anticipated to produce 2 million gallons of water a day. Well sizes in Gilbert range from half a million gallons a day to over 4 million gallons a day.
Jensen said staff hasn’t gone out yet to ask for bids for the three wells but anticipated something coming to council in August for approval.
Building a groundwater well typically takes three years from start to finish – up to six months to identify the land, up to six months to acquire the land and up to two years for construction, depending on the needs of the site.
The three new wells being dug this year are anticipated to be operational before June 2026.
Before any drilling begins, finding a suitable spot that yields the highest quality of water in the greatest volume falls to the hydrologist, who understands the ancient river alignments and rock formations, according to Jensen.
“The hydrologist will determine how deep we need to go for water” with exploratory bores, she said.
For instance, the town is currently digging a well at the southwest corner of Ocotillo and Val Vista roads. The first exploratory bore went down to 1,500 feet and came up with no water and only clay and a second try farther west found water around 400-500 feet, according to Jensen.
For the Waterston well project, one of two currently underway in town, staff is in the process of acquiring four home lots from the developer and hiring a designer. The two wells are expected to produce water by the end of 2025.
The size of land required for a new well depends on “where we come in and the land available,” Jensen said. “We try to have ¾ to an acre to be able to lay down the piping into the ground.”
Once a site is identified and acquired, drilling begins into the aquifer and once that is completed, the next steps include dropping a casing into the hole along with a pump apparatus and building a water-delivery system.
The lifespan for a well that is regularly inspected and refreshed is about 50 years, Jensen said.
But various issues can dramatically affect the timeline to get the wells up and operational – such as a shortage of materials across the construction market and getting a driller on board as everyone is trying to drill – and not just in Arizona, according to Jensen.
Staff acknowledges that the wells are just a short-term solution for the Colorado River deficit.
“In the longer term, we will have more water we can treat at the North Water Treatment Plant that will increase the amount of surface water to offset that as well,” said Jessica Marlow, Public Works director.
The treatment plant, which provides drinking water to most of Gilbert’s residents, is undergoing a multi-phase, multi-year project to do necessary upgrades and expansion, which began in March 2022.
The reconstruction, which is expected to finish in December 2027, will increase the plant’s capacity from 45 million gallons per day to 60 million gallons per day and allow for the town to fully use its SRP surface water.
As the Western states come to term with a 23-year-long megadrought, the Arizona Municipal Water Users Association is sounding the alarm.
“Under the best-care scenario, the AMWUA cities should expect a 40% to 50% cut to our highest priority Colorado River water starting in 2024,” said Warren Tenney, AMWUA executive director in a Feb.9 letter to the board of directors, which includes Gilbert Councilman Scott Anderson.
Ten municipalities, including Gilbert belong to AMWUA, which advocates for sound water management strategies and policies and promote responsible water stewardship.
Tenney warned that because the Central Arizona Project has junior priority it “opens the possibility of having zero Colorado River water.”
“Under the worst-case scenario, Central Arizona Project supplies would be cut completely if shortage reductions are applied via the priority system,” Tenney said. “The AMWUA cities have 10 months to actively prepare our communities for the deep cuts we will face in 2024 and beyond.”
He also advised against using groundwater and SRP supplies to meet long-term demands.
“A strong collective stance to reduce outdoor water usage needs to be a priority,” Tenney said, adding that municipalities need to activate further stages of their drought plans and implement more aggressive ordinances and development standards.
Gilbert last June activated the first stage of its four-stage Water Supply Reduction Management Plan – educating the public on how to save water.
It’s possible that Stage 2 will be implemented this year, according to Marlow. “We are having the discussions when that might be,” Marlow said. “It might depend on updated news on the Colorado River and how deep the shortage is.”
The Bureau of Reclamation is expected to announce the level of cuts for 2024 in August, which is when town staff will likely recommend the council activate Stage 2 to help reduce reliance on groundwater.
Stage 2 includes removing turf from non-recreational areas in town, reducing the total area of over-seeded turf and encouraging customers to conduct water-efficiency audits.
Should the town see its share of Colorado River water cut in half, it can still meet its portable demands by increasing pumping from existing wells, spokeswoman Jennifer Snyder said.
“We cannot increase our legal supply of SRP water,” Snyder said in an email. “But we are working with SRP on creative solutions to move the town’s banked water through SRP facilities to utilize Gilbert’s existing capacity in the North Water Treatment Plant. We are also participating in opportunities to secure new surface water supplies.”
Gilbert is No. 2 in the state for banked surplus underground water, which is equivalent to approximately nine years of the town’s annual portable demand, Snyder said.
But “it would never be used that quickly because stored water would only be used to supplement renewable supplies – which will not all be reduced to zero at once,” she said, adding that the accelerated well projects will increase the town’s access to this stored supply.
“We do not currently have the infrastructure in place to access as much of that stored water as we might need in a year,” she said.
Snyder said given the declining conditions on the Colorado River, Gilbert is and has for many years actively prepared with ramped-up efforts over the last year, including offering rebates for smart-irrigation controller installations and turf conversions and doing more educational outreach with water workshops and social media.
The town just formed a Community Water Shortage Team of non-residential stakeholders who’ll share ideas on how to reduce water use in Gilbert. The applications for serving on the team closed March 2 and plans are to hold the first meeting in April.
“The combination of enhanced water conservation and added infrastructure is necessary for Gilbert to adapt to the future, which will be drier and more variable for water supplies,” Snyder said. “We are also participating in regional efforts to address both short-term and long-term reductions in Colorado River water.”
Gilbert is participating in the SRP to CAP Interconnect Facility project, which would allow SRP supplies to be delivered into the CAP canal, Snyder said.
“This will provide us operational flexibility to move supplies throughout our system,’ she said.
And, the town is participating in the Bartlett Modification Feasibility Study with SRP and other water providers in Arizona to look at enlarging the reservoir to restore lost capacity in the system and capture additional runoff from the Verde watershed, which is a renewable surface water supply and would decrease groundwater pumping.