The victim of Gilbert’s first reported homicide of 2022 was remembered last week for her kindness, beautiful soul and sense of humor by her family and friends.
Raeanna Ferguson, 22, was found fatally shot Jan. 5 inside her home in the 3000 block of San Remo Avenue at the Carol Rae Ranch neighborhood.
“It’s just a tragic experience for the family,” said attorney Jack Skousen, who spoke on behalf of Ferguson’s mother. “I ask that the family’s privacy be respected.”
Dwayne M. Toone, 46, was arrested on suspicion of shooting the young mother twice, once in the face, on Jan. 17. Though he had been apprehended the day after the slaying in an unidentified Mesa home, he had been taken to the hospital after police found him with a self-inflicted knife wound, according to a Gilbert Police report.
Toone has refused to talk to police and is in jail in lieu of a $1 million bail. He faces a Jan. 26 preliminary hearing.
“Dwayne Toone was identified as an investigative lead after Raeanna Ferguson was found deceased,” police spokeswoman Brenda Carrasco said. “While he was in the hospital under police supervision, detectives were actively investigating and gathering evidence for the case, which ultimately led to his arrest on Jan. 17.”
Police said Toone and Ferguson were roommates at the rental home, owned by an LLC.
Police said they arrived at the home near midnight that Wednesday after friends who found her body called 911.
The friends told police they had not seen Ferguson for several days and went to check on her, entering the house through an unlocked front door. Toone was not at the house.
“The victim was in the kitchen, face down with a large pool of blood around her head,” according to the police’s Form 4 or probable cause statement. “The autopsy revealed the victim sustained a gunshot wound to the face and a gunshot wound to the shoulder.”
On-scene investigators located several projectiles, a live round, a casing and a swipe of blood away from the immediate area of the victim, police said.
Through a search warrant, investigators found a handgun hidden in the garage containing the same ammunition that was found near Ferguson.
Police said the home had a history of domestic violence investigations but the prior calls for service at the address did not involve Ferguson, Carrasco said.
However, “neighbors reported there is yelling and arguing consistently from the residence,” police said. It was unknown how long Ferguson and Toone were roommates or how they had met.
Police said they ultimately found Toone’s vehicle at a Mesa residence on Jan. 6. Witnesses said Toone arrived at that location around 1 a.m. Jan. 5 “and began stripping articles of clothing off and was observed with rubbing alcohol.”
Toone then left and arrived at another nearby Mesa residence, where police contacted him.
Toone hid in the bathroom and attempted suicide by stabbing himself in the chest with a large hunting knife and was taken to the hospital, police said.
Police found a pair of red shoes with blood soaking in the bathroom sink, according to their report. Toone was seen previously wearing the shoes on surveillance video and by witnesses.
Police said they also found on Toone’s cell phone numerous pictures of the same type and make of the handgun that was found in the garage.
Lab analysis confirmed the casing located near the victim was fired from the handgun that was hidden in the garage, police said.
And, preliminary DNA results from the handgun revealed Toone’s DNA on the handgun and that the blood on the shoes in the sink matched the victim’s DNA.
Police said they also found a handwritten note on the kitchen counter near the victim.
“The note appears to be a written conversation between two subjects,” police said. “‘Where is the gun let his sleep it off he keeps waking up freaking out I don’t want him to shoot us. Please stop moving around so much he keeps thinking cops are coming because he wants his son.’”
Toone is an alcoholic and an addict, according to other court records, but it was unknown if he was under the influence at the time of the murder, according to police.
Police said Toone has made threats of homicide/suicide/bodily harm and has a history of domestic violence. His ex-wife had filed a protection order against him, though it had expired, police said.
Toone’s wife filed for divorce in 2014 but the case has not yet been resolved. A legal document filed Jan. 7 indicated that one of the parties was ready to proceed with a trial, according to court records. The two share a son who is a minor.
Ferguson was raised in California and arrived to Arizona as a teenager, according to social media postings.
One woman described Ferguson as a sister and another recalled meeting Ferguson while both attended Poston Butte High School in San Tan Valley.
“Being around Rae always made my day better,” she wrote. “She was the only one who would stand up for me when girls would bully me in school. I’ll always remember her as bright, beautiful funny girl who is my best friend.”
And another woman wrote, “Rae had such a beautiful soul. She had this one of a kind personality and could light up a room.”
Services are pending, according to Ferguson’s online obituary, which said she is survived by her son, her parents, her brother and numerous extended family members.
“Her smile, and laugh would light up any room,” Ferguson’s mother wrote. “We will always cherish the precious memories Raeanna has left us.
“Rest easy my angel, and until we meet again I love you to the moon and back – Mom.”