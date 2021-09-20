The pandemic has not been kind to the world of theater, where the adrenalin rush of in-person performances gave way to the disembodied experience of online shows.
How bad that’s been for student thespians and crew is all too well known by Dr. Angela Hines, the theater director and drama teacher at Gilbert High School – where her students will present “Clue: On Stage” in the flesh to live audiences Thursday through Saturday, Sept. 23-25.
“It has been one of the most emotionally challenging years of my teaching career,” said Hines, theater director for eight of the nine years at Gilbert High. “Not being able to see productions come to fruition is heartbreaking.
“Watching my students have shows shut down after working months on them was one of my worst memories of this pandemic. Trying to navigate this past year with virtual performances, masked radio dramas, trying to create new and different ways just to provide some type of opportunities for the students has been so challenging.”
Like it was for student, amateur and professional actors, actresses and stage hands, last year was an endless horror show.
“It was definitely tricky,” Hines said. “The pandemic made it hard to produce live theater. You are stuck in your home and there is not much you can do as an actor. So, we challenged ourselves to think outside of the box.”
Her students had meetings and activities virtually and produced two Christmas-related radio shows.
“We also had student-directed productions on stage that were masked and socially distanced. The limitations were especially difficult because the face and body play a vital role in helping actors tell a story,” Hines said.
Overall, the pandemic disruptions’ “emotional impact has been enormous for my theater students,” she added. “Not being able to express themselves or having a place to create and perform was really difficult to watch them go through.”
“My theater students have been waiting for the moment of abnormality to subside so they can step back on the stage. They missed their friends, they missed school, and they missed the stage. It has been gut wrenching as their teacher and director to watch them go through it.”
But the students carried on.
“We participated in ASU’s virtual tech tour and it was amazing for my students. Also, there was amazing online support for theater teachers through social media,” Hines said.
“I honestly don’t know where I would be without them, and of course with the love and support of my family. They say the ‘show must go on’ – well we tried in a lot of different and creative ways to keep that show going on.”
Of course, students with their eye on an acting or technical crew career could still study under Hines, who teaches beginning, intermediate, advanced and performance theatre, intro to tech, intermediate tech and advanced tech theater.
But nothing replaces that thrill of hearing and seeing an audience’s delight and the chance to connect with them.
And that’s why, Hines said, “We are ready for the main event.”
To get audiences’ minds off the pandemic entirely, Hines has picked a comedy based on the internationally popular 70-year-old parlor game called Clue in which participants each have a role and try to guess who is a killer.
It gave birth to a movie comedy in 1985 that has developed a cult finding over time and has been the subject of a live musical.
“Clue: On Stage” is based more on the movie and debuted in 2017 in a community theater in eastern Pennsylvania that was produced by Sally Struthers, who played the zany daughter of Archie and Edith Bunker in the long-running 1970s TV sitcom, “All in the Family.”
The play wowed critics, one of whom called it “an athletic, uproarious 90-minute sprint.”
The Gilbert High production enlists the talents of 22 actresses and actors – 10 in the main cast and 12 in the ensemble – as well as 30 students who have been involved in building the set, sound, lights, props, makeup, costumes, and publicity.
The sumptuous costumes and ornate sets underscore the professionalism with which Hines and her cadre of thespians and crew are approaching this first “real” production in 18 months.
“’Clue: On Stage’ is a classic,” Hines raved. “It is fun, hysterical, engaging, and brings back a sense of mystery with the whodunit concept. We are having the time of lives rehearsing. It is time for all of us to laugh and have some fun at the theater.”
Hines said the student thespians haven’t been completely without a chance to polishing their stage skills.
She has some seniors who are contemplating careers in the world of theater, including Kaitlynn Kochis, Emma Hill, Victoria Tuka.
And Hines explained, “One great thing students learn is how to think on their feet and to help each other. When someone messes up on a line, the other students learn how to cover for them. It’s not about never making a mistake; it’s about never letting the audience see your mistake.
“Those are great skills transferable to the classroom setting as well, whether it’s giving a presentation in front of peers or being called on to answer questions. They learn it’s okay to fail and with support you can go through anything.”
Still, she added, “They work on so many things through theater that they have been missing out on that are so important for their development. They gain so many things by personally engaging with others so they can learn critical thinking skills, empathy for others, teamwork, self-awareness, time management, dealing with different people, confidence and public speaking skills, and problem-solving skills.”
“This production is their chance to bring theater back to Gilbert High School.”