The Gilbert Tiger Pride Marching Band has a fundraiser on Oct. 21 to help raise money for a trip to London to perform in the New Year Day’s parade.
The annual parade, with over 10,000 performers, touts itself as “the largest event of its kind in the world” that attracts 500 million global viewers and 650,000 street spectators.
The band’s most recent fundraiser was a car show on Sept. 24 that netted close to $1,800. The largest fundraiser coming up is the London Dinner and Auction this Friday, which will help pay for extras for the Dec. 27-Jan. 3 trip.
Elise Gould, public relations chair of the Gilbert High Band Boosters, explained the fundraiser and the trip for the Gilbert Sun News.
Share some details of the upcoming fundraiser.
It is a semi-formal dinner that is catered by one of our former band moms, who is a professional caterer. We will serve a menu of Tuscan grilled chicken, rice pilaf, broccoli salad, tossed garden salad, rolls, assorted lemonade, flavored water and dessert. There will be music and entertainment. The band will perform their parade tune, as well as some of their other favorite tunes. We will have a silent, dollar and live auction, as well as several raffle gifts to win.
How many band members are going on the trip?
A total of 95 at the moment. We have almost 60 students going and over 30 family members, chaperones and staff – our band director, our Drumline Caption Head and one of our Color Guard instructors are going to London with the band.
Is Gilbert Public Schools helping fund the trip?
The district does not help fund the trip with their budget.
What is the fundraising goal and will that cover all the costs for the band?
Our fundraising goal is $30,000 to cover the extras of the trip. The cost of the trip is $3,500 per person, which has stayed the same for the past two years, as we were promised they would not increase our cost from when the band was going in 2021.
Students must come up with the $3,500 by fundraising, getting tax credits or other donations. The boosters are fundraising to pay for any extra costs. The band has opted to add more to the schedule to give the students more of an opportunity to experience the best London has to offer.
These experiences include visiting Stonehenge, riding the London Eye and attending “The Phantom of the Opera.” All our fundraisers help pay for these additional expenses, as well as umbrellas, heavy/waterproof uniform, jackets, warmers and whatever other expenses we might incur.
How else can the public help?
The community can help our kids on this trip by:
• Donate items for our London Dinner and Auction. The Gilbert Band Boosters is a 501c3 tax-exempt organization and can take tax-deductible donations (see your tax advisor). Please contact GTPBigTrips@gmail.com to donate.
• Buy tickets to our London Dinner and Auction. Cost is $25 a ticket and includes the meal and entertainment. Please email GBBTreasurer@gmail.com for information on how to purchase tickets.
• Donate your Arizona School Tax Credit to “Gilbert High School/ tax credit-Band/ London Trip” through the online community donation on the Gilbertschools.net website and az-gilbert-lite.intouchreceipting.com/
• You can also donate online through the district website or print a form and take to the District or Gilbert High. On the form, choose Gilbert High School/Tax Credit-Band, then put in “London Trip.”
If we get enough donations, we would love to take all the students who could go.
How many times has the band performed in the London parade?
The Gilbert Tiger Pride Marching Band has a tradition of going on a “big trip” every three years for at least the past 30 years.
In 1993 they marched in the Tournament of Roses, 1996 -The Portland Rose Festival, 1998- the Florida Citrus Parade and Walt Disney World, 2001-The Inaugural Parade in Washington, DC and then later that year, Bands of America in Indianapolis, 2004-05 Citrus Parade and WDW again, 2008 - St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Ireland, 2012- National Independence Day Parade, Washington DC, 2015 - London New Years Day Parade (LNYDP) and 2018- Waikiki Memorial Parade, Hawaii.
The band was invited to attend the LNYDP for 2021, but had to postpone our plans due to COVID. We had to cancel because of COVID again for the LNYDP 2022. Finally, we get to go for the LNYDP in 2023!
What did prior students get from performing in the parade?
Having been on several trips with these amazing high school students, it amazes me to learn how many have never even been out of Arizona.
Many of them experience their first airplane trip. Some of these students will not have the opportunity to travel outside the states again.
The amount of education a student receives from being able to travel cannot be measured.
In 2015, I loved watching their eyes light up when they see Stonehenge or stand in front of Westminster Cathedral.
This time they will spend a whole day in Windsor, exploring the town and visiting the castle, where they just laid the beloved Queen Elizabeth II to rest.