Back Row: Coach Russ Hines, coach Mike, Brock Seiber, David Numrich, Sean McMahon, Jaxon Castro, Andrew Hines, coach Aaron Kolodny. Front Row: Britton DeWitt, Noah Piovesan, Ari Kolodny, Cael Randall, Mark Sanchez. The Gilbert Grit 14U flag football team finished the regular season undefeated before falling in the first round of the postseason tournament.