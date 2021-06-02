It’s hard for Aaron Kolodny to describe how proud he is of the players on his flag football team. They worked hard throughout the spring and it paid off in the form of an undefeated regular season.
The Gilbert Grit, as they’re called, ran the table in one of the toughest 14U flag football divisions in the Gridiron Football League, formerly known as the East Valley Flag Football League. The Grit’s success came with a combination of a high-powered offense and lockdown defense, as they outscored opponents 204-107 during the season.
Kolodny said the team’s chemistry also played a role in their success.
“Several boys are returning players,” Kolodny said. “We aren’t a club team like most the teams we face, but some of the boys return to their roots when they have time between their other sports obligations and can make time to get back to their old squad for some fun.
“They gelled as a group really well with the new players and we have simple but effective coaching strategies we have fine-tuned over the years.”
The Grit were the only team to finish undefeated in their division and were only threatened by one opponent all year long. As a result, the Grit entered into a four-team, winner-take-all tournament last weekend at Discovery Park in Gilbert. However, the games were shortened by a half, leading little room for error.
Kolodny said his team struggled to find a consistent rhythm and felt the pressure of the shortened game clock. The Grit fell in the first round to the Flight.
“I was prepared with excuse after excuse, some of which are relevant, even to folks without my bias, the biggest being the shortened game time,” Kolodny said. “But Flight was better prepared than we were, executed better on the field and had an overall better game plan.”
Kolodny said the team had expectations to win all season. But he couldn’t help but be a bit surprised by their undefeated record.
The second-ranked team in the tournament was one that challenged the Grit in the regular season. Kolodny said the game came down to the wire and his team managed to pull off the win in a close contest. The two would have matched up again in the championship game as they were on opposite sides of the bracket.
Regardless of the outcome of the tournament, Kolodny was proud of all his boys accomplished. Part of what has made this season special was his ability to share it with his son, Ari.
The two have roamed the sidelines together since Ari was just 3 years old. They’ve won a countless number of games together and championships at lower levels of flag football. Through the years, he’s also seen Ari mature as a competitor who respects his opponents but will do what it takes to help his team succeed.
Many other players on the Grit share that same mindset, including those who also have parents coaching the team. Aside from Ari’s overall talent, his sportsmanship is what Kolodny said is what sets him apart.
“He’s always been a skilled player and he wins with grace,” Kolodny said. “He’s pretty quiet, lets his work on the field do the talking. But everything he does, he does with respect. At this age, most boys have ‘found their voice,’ so to speak, which can be good or bad.
“You won’t find Ari celebrating after a score or degrading another player if he makes a play on them, that’s just not who he is.”
As the Grit prepared for last weekend’s tournament, Kolodny reflected on his time coaching Ari and the rest of the team. It was a rewarding experience being able to coach alongside friends he has made through youth flag football over the years.
Despite the outcome, he remains thankful to have the opportunity to coach the team. Year-after-year, Kolodny and his coaches come together for another year. This time, however, as most of the players prepare to enter high school, a return is not set in stone. Several players, including Kolodny’s son, will attend Basha in the fall and play for the Bears.
Even if they step away from flag football and focus on 11-man tackle, Kolodny knows they will be prepared.
“I’m very blessed to be able to be a part of what these (now) young men are achieving,” Kolodny said. “The fact that I get to do it with coach Russ (Hines) and coach Mike (Lewis)is icing on the cake.
“We couldn’t be prouder of what our boys have accomplished. To go undefeated and be the division champions in a league like this, particularly when your team is comprised of mostly younger boys, is quite a feat.
“I’m looking forward to cheering them on next season when they hit the field as Bears.”