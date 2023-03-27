At first, the swelling on 7-year-old Kennedy Dunn’s posterior appeared innocuous but it quickly escalated into what will be a 60-week-long battle against a fast-growing and rare form of soft-tissue cancer.
The Gilbert girl first noticed the growth around Thanksgiving. It was painless, but she was afraid to say anything about it until her parents Cory and Nicole Dunn noticed it right after Christmas and took her to a general pediatrician in January.
“She felt that bump and said she was not super worry about it,” Cory Dunn recalled about the doctor visit. “Told us to keep an eye on it and don’t worry about it. If it gets larger let us know.”
The doctor suspected the lump was a deep bruise or a cyst but nonetheless recommended an ultrasound for Kennedy.
“We gave it two more weeks or so and noticed it was increasing in size,” Dunn said. “That is when we went back and the doctor ordered an MRI and then they called us the next day, ‘you need to bring her in for a biopsy.’ That was the first time to Phoenix Children’s Hospital.”
After a weekend stay, Kennedy was released from the hospital and the family went home and waited for the results.
“We waited and waited and on Wednesday they called,” the Gilbert dad said. “Obviously it was not the news we wanted.”
The parents were told to get Kennedy from school and bring her down immediately to the hospital for a CT scan with contrast. The March 1 scan confirmed the doctors’ suspicion that Kennedy had rhabdomyosarcoma, Stage 3, Class 3.
According to the American Cancer Society, about 400 to 500 new cases of rhabdomyosarcoma, or RMS, occur each year in the United States and is mostly diagnosed in children and teens. About 3% of all childhood cancers are RMS.
Kennedy was admitted and immediately went into surgery where a chemo port was implanted.
It “is a fairly rare form of cancer and fairly fast-growing and aggressive,” Dunn said. “They laid out the treatment plan, which is longer than I have heard of anyone else goes through chemo.”
Dunn said his daughter was diagnosed with the more severe form of the cancer –alveolar rhabdomyosarcoma and has a 50% chance of a relapse.
“The doctor said if she relapsed, it’s really not a good situation,” he said. “If she relapses, it will be somewhere else in the body, in the lymph nodes or blood.”
Hence the oncologists prescribed an aggressive 60-week treatment regimen for Kennedy that began March 3.
At 12 weeks if the malignant tumor, the size of an egg, has shrunk surgeons will try to remove all of it and target radiation on the peri rectal area, Dunn said.
Afterwards, it will be another 28 weeks of aggressive injection chemotherapy, followed by 20 weeks of a milder dose of maintenance chemo in pill form, he added.
“That will be hopefully sometime around the first of next year when she goes on the milder dose,” he said. “And when we hope she can go to school and her hair should start growing back.”
Dunn said there was a 20% chance that Kennedy would not lose her hair with chemo but unfortunately her hair started falling out to where it was just patches. Last week, they decided to shave Kennedy’s head. Younger brother Tanner, 4, also asked for his head to be shaved.
“We’ve talked to him that Kennedy is sick and talked about her losing her hair and try to keep him aware,” Dunn said. “But at 4, he doesn’t grasp the full situation.”
Dunn said while the family is taking it one day at a time, Kennedy has a “pretty good positive attitude” as she deals with the side effects of chemo such as lethargy and constipation.
Kennedy’s on a dosage of MiraLAX and senna for the constipation, which is causing severe stomach cramping.
“Five days ago, she was in tears, 50 times a day from cramping,” Dunn said. “We dialed it back down to where it’s probably 10 times a day. It’s going to take us a while to find the right dosage of everything.”
Kennedy is also wrestling with a fragile immune system due to the cancer-killing drugs.
For a healthy person, the measurement of neutrophils, a type of white blood cell that helps the body fight infection, is between 2,500 and 6,000 per microliters of blood. Kennedy’s absolute neutrophil count or ANC reading was 10 two weeks ago, according to Dunn.
She also caught an infection that spiked her temperature up to 101.6 and required a three-day hospital stay.
“We can’t have too many people come into the house,” Dunn said. “Her immune system is so compromised.”
The family celebrated Kennedy’s 7th birthday last Thursday with relatives and school pals driving past her house.
Besides the physical demands, there’re also financial ones for the family.
“Just the chemo for next week is $15,000,” Dunn said. “We’re looking at at least hundreds of thousands in treatment costs.”
For a family where both parents are teachers, the financial hit is a pretty big one. And that’s where the Armer Foundation For Kids is stepping in to help.
The Phoenix nonprofit’s mission is to relieve some of the financial burdens to families with children with extreme medical conditions, helping with copays, premiums, deductibles and out-of-pocket expenses. The Dunns were approved for $5,000 in medical reimbursements.
Matt and Jennifer Armer, owners of an HVAC company, formed the charity in 2019, which is supported by corporate sponsors and fundraising events throughout the year.
The nonprofit helped 17 kids in 2022 and 19 so far this year, said Jennifer Armer, whose husband grew up with Type-1 diabetes.
“Our board determines the financial amount and if we raise funds above and beyond that then we are able to help more,” she said. “The largest financial amount was $195,000 to send a family to Italy to get a specific gene therapy only done there for two of their daughters. The lowest that we have ever raised for a child is $120.”
The group provides financial help for children – newborns to 17 – with cancer, epilepsy, transplants, cerebral-palsy, HSL, perthes, MLD, and other life-altering illnesses.
“It’s greatly appreciated,” said Dunn of the help. His sister-in-law put them in touch with the nonprofit. A GoFundMe page also has been set up to help the family with medical expenses.
For now, one of the immediate issues facing the Dunns is how to juggle their teaching schedules this week as HUSD returns from spring break so at least one of the parents is at home with Kennedy.
Cory, a Gilbert native, has been teaching social studies for over a decade at Sossaman Middle School and Nicole teaches at Higley Virtual Academy, which requires her to be on site at Power Ranch Elementary.
“We have hoped that any day now we would wake up from this nightmare,” Nicole Dunn said. “But instead we begin the fight of our lives.”