Motorists could see smoother traffic flows when they drive through 63 intersections in Gilbert.
The Town this month was expected to receive 252 advanced traffic-signal detection cameras that will replace those that have become obsolete over time.
“A black Tesla with its smooth edges and limited contrasting features, such as a grill, may get missed at night by a camera with older technology,” Traffic Engineer Aaron Pinkerton explained.
“With these upgrades, drivers should begin to experience improved signal performance through these intersections. What frequently may appear as a signal-timing issue is generally a detection issue,” he added.
Without a detection camera, a signal in town will always run with a set-time plan, according to Pinkerton.
“For example, a left turn will be given 15 seconds each time it comes up, regardless of if there is a vehicle at the intersection or not,” he said. “With detection, the left-turn time can be reduced or lengthened based on the number of vehicles in the lane and the opposing through lanes.”
Pinkerton said that the cameras can be compared to a sophisticated motion detector, where, instead of motion, the detector recognizes when an object has entered a defined space.
Pinkerton said the installation of the new cameras – generally four at each intersection – will be installed in three phases this fiscal year.
Of the 216 intersections with traffic lights, 63 will have new cameras. The intersections include Gilbert and Warner roads, Higley and Williams Field roads and Val Vista Drive and Elliot Road.
The Town also is replacing 30 out-dated CCTV cameras at 30 intersections like Higley and Ocotillo roads and Lindsay and Germann roads.
“The CCTV cameras provide a bird’s eye view of the intersection,” Pinkerton said. “This allows us to view an intersection in real time.
“When problems are reported, staff refer to these cameras to view and better understand the intersection and its operational characteristics.”
For example, he said, staff can how far back cars are stacked and sometimes they can see how close the next platoon of vehicles is when the light changes.
“It is also used to observe and understand construction impacts or manage traffic events,” he added. And “the 911 dispatchers for the Town may use them when they are dispatching emergency services, too.”
Gilbert currently has 152 CCTV cameras throughout the town. They can be found at most major intersections and at some half-mile intersections where needed if there is a site obstruction or bend in the roadway, according to Pinkerton.
Town Council in late September approved spending $414,201 for the installation of the cameras and CCTVs.
Gilbert purchased the equipment with the help of grant funding in June 2020. The federal grant was $2.2 million and the town kicked in for its required share, $132,000. The town also paid $30,000 in administration costs to Arizona Department of Transportation for a total of $162,318.
Pinkerton said each of the signalized intersections in Gilbert has some form of detection device and that they are regularly updated and replaced as needed.
“This large-scale replacement is possible because the Town pursued and was awarded grant funds to pay for the majority of this effort,” he said. “The Town will do more large-scale replacements if and when more grant funding is awarded.”